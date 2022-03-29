ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gas tax holiday bill for drivers killed, turns into new tax on gas suppliers

By Katelyn Stark, Ashley Zavala
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fr5Eo_0etBExhq00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — What began as a bill to temporarily suspend California’s gas tax turned into new legislation that would impose a new state tax on gas suppliers to provide rebates back to their customers.

California lawmakers in the Assembly Transportation Committee rejected Republican Assembly Member Kevin Kiley’s gas tax holiday bill as originally written 3-9 on a party-line vote Monday.

During the hearing, Democratic Assembly Member Alex Lee proposed gutting and amending the bill to include a vehicle fuel windfall profits tax on gas suppliers when the price of a gallon of gas is abnormally high compared to the price of a barrel of crude oil. Money collected through the tax would go into a rebate fund that would be sent back to California gas consumers.

Exclusive: California Democrat to propose $500 gas rebate to all taxpayers

“Fossil fuel corporations are reaping record profits and have continued to take advantage of global events to jack up prices,” Lee said.

The Democrat-dominated committee approved Lee’s changes and voted to move the bill forward with an 8-4 vote. The bill had not been updated with the new details in the state’s legislation database as of Tuesday morning.

Republicans accused the committee of hijacking Kiley’s legislation.

In a statement, Kiley said, “I introduced this bill to do something very simple: provide tax relief for California families who are struggling to afford the rising cost of gas. Despite bipartisan support for suspending the gas tax in many other states, the Supermajority killed an effort to save families 50 cents per gallon at the pump and instead replaced it with yet another tax increase. It’s hard to imagine a Legislature that is more out of touch with the needs of its constituents.”

The transportation committee’s hearing on the bill was scheduled after Republican lawmakers attempted to force votes on the gas tax holiday twice on the Assembly floor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
FOX40
FOX40

13K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WTRF

Will we see stimulus checks for gas?

(WTRF) — Some lawmakers have proposed that the federal government offer stimulus payments or rebate checks to help drivers out at the gas pump, says CBS. According to CBS, Americans are facing rising costs across the board, including a possible $2,000 increase in goods plus and extra $1,000 at the grocery store. CBS notes this is the “steepest rise in inflation since 1982.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Traffic
CBS News

Stimulus checks for gas? Here's what could be coming your way.

Americans already faced searing inflation when gas prices surged to an all-time high earlier this month. Now, some lawmakers want the federal government to offer stimulus payments or rebate checks to help reduce the pain at the pump. Families with two children could get as much $300 per month as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Relief at the pump? Here are the states suspending gas taxes

Connecticut became the latest state to approve a gas tax holiday as the governor signed a bill into law Thursday suspending the 25-cents-per-gallon tax from April until June. American consumers are facing the greatest pain at the pump seen in years amid uncertainty over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the country coming out of a global pandemic. Now, state and federal officials are grappling with how to provide relief.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Lee
CNET

Gas Price Relief: Which States Are Cutting Taxes or Giving Money Back?

The number of states passing laws to suspend gas taxes continues to grow. On Thursday, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed emergency legislation to pause the state's gas surcharge, knocking 25 cents off the price per gallon. Earlier, both Maryland and Georgia also temporarily killed their states' gas taxes, cutting gallon prices by 36 cents and 29 cents, respectively.
TRAFFIC
KRMG

Is there a gas stimulus check coming? State gas tax holidays are more likely

Three Democratic House representatives announced last week that they are sponsoring a bill that will send money to Americans to help with the rising cost of gasoline. House reps. Mike Thompson of California, John Larson of Connecticut and Lauren Underwood of Illinois are co-sponsoring the bill that would send a $100 monthly energy rebate to drivers for any month through the end of the year when the national average gas price exceeds $4 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Holiday#Legislature#Tax Relief#Rebates#Republicans#Republican Assembly#Democratic Assembly
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Highest Gas Taxes

As Russia, one of the world’s top oil and gas producers, continues its invasion of Ukraine, Americans and other drivers around the world are feeling the pain at the pump. According to AAA, the national average gas price as of March 17 was $4.29 per gallon – just a bit lower than the record high […]
TRAFFIC
Land Line Media

Fuel tax relief pursued in at least 18 states

State officials from coast to coast are deciding whether to provide price breaks on fuel tax collections. None of the measures that would affect diesel tax collections mention how the International Fuel Tax Agreement would be affected. Advocates for trimming fuel tax collection at the state level say the time...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FOX40

FOX40

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy