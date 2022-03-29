Kong Dog Serves Up TikTok-Famous Korean Corn Dogs in Chicago

When it comes to dining out, most people would choose a place where they can enjoy a true delicacy. While it's not that hard to cook your own steak at home - and many of us do, especially when we have friends and family over, but there is something about the steak you eat at the restaurant. Maybe it has something to do with the way they prepare it or maybe it's just the fact that you don't have to do anything, you just order your food and they serve it to you in about 20 minutes. Nonetheless, dining out is something we should all do from time to time, not matter how much we love to cook.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO