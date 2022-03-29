ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Memorial nurses honored with Daisy Awards

By David C.L. Bauer
 1 day ago
Jacksonville Memorial Hospital nurses recognized for their adaptability during the pandemic were Kali Gutierrez (from left), Sadie Coursen, Laura Ward, Marissa Lindsey, Jamie Smith, Cassidi Ladely and Jessi Evans. (Provided/Jacksonville Memorial Hospital)

Adaptability during the pandemic has earned honors for seven Jacksonville Memorial Hospital registered nurses.

The nurses, all part of the hospital's post-anesthesia care unit and ambulatory surgery teams, were asked to serve as intensive care unit nurses as the region saw itself overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases.

"We were experiencing a ... surge and we did not have enough ICU beds or ICU nurses to provide care to the critically ill COVID-19 patient population," said Leanna Wynn, vice president and chief nursing officer at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital. "These nurses and their families made sacrifices so they could work 12-hour shifts, night shifts and weekend shifts during the holiday season so our patients could receive care."

In recognition, the Daisy Award was given to nurses Sadie Coursen, Marissa Lindsey, Laura Ward, Kali Gutierrez, Jessi Evans and Cassidi Ladely and nurse manager Jamie Smith.

The Daisy Award is part of a nationwide program to honor exemplary care by nurses.

The transition meant the nurses had to quickly learn new drugs, such as sedation and paralytics, along with new skills, such as pressure injury prevention and central line-associated bloodstream infection prevention, Wynn said.

