ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

CT estate once owned by a former U.S. secretary of state listed for under $2M

By Nicole Funaro
Norwalk Hour
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe home on 990 Silvermine Road in New Canaan has a similar colonial façade to countless others in Connecticut. But its traditional exterior is secondary to the notable former resident that used to live inside. According to town of New Canaan property records, the 990 Silvermine Road home...

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
ARTnews

$30 M. White Diamond Heads to Christie’s, New M+ Chairman Named, and More: Morning Links for March 28, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines AS THE WAR IN UKRAINE ENTERS ITS SECOND MONTH, more than 20 French museums sent material—like crates and fire extinguishers—to institutions in the country to aid them in protecting their collections, the Art Newspaper reports. Bloomberg took a look at those extensive efforts to save culture from destruction. In Poland, Bloomberg also reports, volunteers are using a paper partition system developed by Shigeru Ban to create shelters for arriving refugees. Ukrainian artists are making art in response to the conflict, the Financial Times reports. And in Tomsk, Russia, the Washington Post reports, a man named Stanislav Karmakskikh was arrested for holding a poster showing Vasily Vereshchagin’s 1871...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
mansionglobal.com

What Happened to the Gilded Age Mansions of New York City?

The Charles M. Schwab mansion on Riverside Drive. HBO’s hit series “The Gilded Age,” set in 1880s Manhattan, was filmed at a number of historic mansions dating back to the famously ostentatious era. But most are located in Newport, R.I., or Troy, N.Y., according to an HBO spokeswoman—virtually no filming took place in Manhattan.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canaan, CT
New Canaan, CT
Business
City
New Canaan, CT
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
New Canaan, CT
Real Estate
mansionglobal.com

Farmhouse Built in 1775 in New York’s Hudson Valley Stands on 156 Acres

This completely restored 156-acre compound in the northern reaches of New York’s Hudson Valley offers a main house built in 1775, equestrian facilities, and stylish guest quarters among a range of restored barns and outbuildings. “I sold it to the owners 12 or 13 years ago,” said listing agent...
REAL ESTATE
WVNews

Flags across West Virginia to be flown at half-staff in honor of former-U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) – In accordance with a presidential proclamation, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex in Charleston be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk through Sunday in honor of the life and legacy of former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George H. W. Bush
Person
James Baker
Gotham Weekly

Russian Oligarchs Hide Money in Plain Sight in Luxury New York City Condos

Marble columns stand inside the lobby of 15 Central Park West, in New York City. Throughout the late 2000s and early 2010s, the growing presence of fabulously wealthy Russian oligarchs in high-end housing markets such as Manhattan, Miami and Los Angeles was the real estate industry’s worst kept secret. Although many eschewed publicity, they weren’t hard to spot. They often arrived by private jet and pulled up to luxury buildings around town in cars that cost more than most two-family homes, along with entourages of bodyguards, assistants and traveling maids. They inked purchases so eye-popping that some of them inevitably made the newspapers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

Connecticut Compound With Water Views Lists for $15.2 Million

A waterfront Connecticut compound has hit the market for $15.2 million, the first time it’s been offered for sale since the 1980s. A waterfront Connecticut compound has hit the market for $15.2 million, the first time it’s been offered for sale since the 1980s. Overlooking Byram Harbor and...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing List#The State Department
WETM

Report: How many homes are sitting empty in NY, PA

(NEXSTAR) – More than 16 million homes are sitting vacant across the U.S., according to a report using census data. The study by LendingTree ranked the nation’s 50 states by their shares of unoccupied homes. The highest vacancy rates were found in Vermont, Maine and Alaska. Each state has between 20% and 22% of its housing stock vacant. The three states combined are home to more than 315,000 unoccupied units.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy