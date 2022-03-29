Daisy Lane Boutique in Eldridge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -As we enter storm season, ACE Waterproofing & Basement Solutions wants area homeowners to become prepared before damage can occur. Adam Ellis from the local, family-owned company, joins PSL to discuss ways to mitigate the problems and pathways where water can become a huge nuisance and danger for your home. Things discussed include extensions lacking on your downspout gutters, yard puddling, and negative sloping.
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Stefani Hawkins stayed at a VRBO in North Carolina, and a little general store on the property inspired her so much, she brought the idea back to the Quad Cities and ‘Dotty’s Farmhouse’ was born. Stefani is the owner of this online boutique, named after her late grandmother, Dotty’s Farmhouse with a warehouse in Rock Island.
CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) - Nancy and Rick Turner, owners of Songbird Lane Antiques in Cambridge carry on the theme of the week - shopping and supporting locally owned businesses - and are also family-owned. Songbird Lane is opening for their Spring season on April 9th!. Songbird Lane Antiques // 16870...
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One of the strongest trends in local business is gathering different vendors together under one roof; which is a win for both customers and business owners. Ashley Davis has done that with Iron + Grain Boutiques in East Moline - recently adding 4 more vendors!
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Five of the 42 dogs rescued from a mobile home in Fruitland, Iowa, are ready for adoption. The dogs were transferred to the Muscatine Humane Society in February after local authorities received tips of neglect. Muscatine Humane Society Director, Chris McGinnis, said she knew taking in...
This year so far has brought quite a bit of change to the food world. From some restaurants moving, to new ones opening up and unfortunately some closing down. In the past few weeks, we've learned a popular Mexican restaurant will now call the Lincoln Park neighborhood its home in Duluth. A new coffee shop also opened in the Lincoln Park area. A new chophouse has officially opened in Superior. Plus, another popular Mexican restaurant is moving to Superior.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — New life is coming into the old Bergner’s in Peoria. The Shoppes at Grand Prairie is welcoming ‘At Home: The Home Decor Superstore’ into the shopping center this summer. A source confirmed to WMBD that the Plano, Texas based company is currently...
In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Galesburg. At 1:52 p.m., Galesburg officers responded to the 1400 block of North West Street and found the person with a gunshot wound to the torso, police said in a media release. The person was later...
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa State Patrol says a suspected impaired driver led troopers on a high-speed chase Sunday night. It began on Highway 65 near Bondurant when a trooper tried to pull over a Corvette around 5:00 p.m., according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol. During the pursuit, the […]
As reported by KWWL, a deadly shooting took place in Waterloo early this morning, March 22. Per KCRG, "In a news release, police said they were called just after 4 a.m. to an apartment at 627 West 2nd Street." It took place on West 2nd Street, where local authorities had...
DAVENPORT, Iowa — UPDATED (March 21): The Davenport Police Department has identified the suspect as Sean Gaylord, 23, of Rock Island. The department did not release any further details on Monday. ORIGINAL (March 20): One person is dead after they initiated a two-hour armed standoff with Quad City police...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- With warmer weather coming in, Eldridge Park in Elmira has some projects in the works. Crews recently tore down the park’s prior performance stage, due to safety issues and age. A new, Victorian-style stage will be built for the upcoming summer season. Executive Director of Eldridge Park’s Carousel Preservation Society Beth Clark feels the new addition to the park will set the stage for attractions coming this summer.
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The death of a beloved jeweler led to business owners showing up to pay their respects at his funeral on Tuesday. Don Bartels opened Don’s Jewelry, in the late 1950s on Main Ave. in Clinton. Over 60 years later people from all across the area came to show their support to his family.
MORRISON, Ill. (WIFR) - Morrison police are investigating a crash Sunday that hurt one man and left one woman dead. Just before 9 a.m. Sunday Morrison Police responded to the 200 block of South Orange Street for a car that veered off the road and hit a tree. The passenger, Nancy K. Pannier, 78 of Morrison, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - For many years, the Old Oaks in Milan was one of the Quad Cities’ top restaurants. Cook-you-own steaks was their unique claim-to-fame. Now, the transformation of the Old Oaks is complete with Old Oaks Winery. Chris Larsen owns the new establishment with his dad and cousin - a family affair!
ELGIN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas teen seen escaping the wrath of a tornado in his red Chevrolet pickup truck has been gifted a new truck after his was totaled. Riley Leon, 16, was on his way home from an interview at Whataburger on Monday afternoon when he crossed paths with the tornado that struck the Elgin and Round Rock areas, KWTX reports. His truck was flipped onto its driver’s side, as seen in a video that has since gone viral.
