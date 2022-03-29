ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Fool's spring sees warm spell make way for cold snap

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a difference a week can make. Just a few days ago we were cutting the grass in our shorts, now we have been told to prepare for snow. Temperatures of 18C (64F) across the East Midlands last week made many of us feel like summer was upon us....

www.bbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Snap#Bbc Weather#Bbc East Midlands#Bbc News
CBS News

"Historic event": Antarctica experiencing record-shattering warmth

The Concordia research base at Dome C of the Antarctic, which is at an altitude of 9,800 feet, on Friday registered a record -11.5 degrees Celsius (+11.3 Fahrenheit), said Etienne Kapikian, a meteorologist from France-Meteo tweeted. Normally, temperatures fall with the end of the southern summer, but the Dumont d'Urville...
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Spring weather waits ahead

Get ready for a chilly and mostly dry night with lows mainly in the 20s and some teens. Some light showers to closer to the Dakotas in Baker and Ekalaka could see up to a half inch of snow accumulation in the hills. There could be some valley fog overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Chances for wet weather, gradual warmup for midweek

There will be a gradual warmup Wednesday with the chance for a few sprinkles or light showers later in the day. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says highs will reach near 46 degrees with increasing clouds as the day goes on and rain possible during the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
BGR.com

Mysterious beams of light in the sky have been spotted around the world

Multiple people spotted a mysterious beam of light in the sky last week. The “red flare”, as many described it, was spotted by people in Houston and other places throughout the world. While the strange red flare might give off extraterrestrial vibes due to its mystery, the phenomenon was most likely nothing quite as extraordinary, some say.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
WGAL

Winter Weather Advisory. Wintry Mix Could IMPACT AM Rush

A Winter Weather Advisory is up for some counties Wednesday morning. After a couple of hard freezes the past few mornings, temperatures will rise across the Susquehanna Valley. But as the warm air moves into the cold air over us, a light and patchy wintry mix will develop toward morning and it could cause some slick spots for the morning commute.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM 18 News

Snow Showers Continue into Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 27TH: 49° AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 27TH: 26° SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:27 PM Sunday started off with temperatures only in the 20’s and snow flurries. The high was in the low 30’s. Throughout the day there were some bands of snow and strong winds which is why special weather statements were […]
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Summer-like spring weather set to make way for snow

Clocks go forward overnight into Sunday, ushering in British Summer Time. The UK will bask in balmy climes for another few days, but temperatures are set to drop with some parts even likely to see snow before next weekend. People will get a “taste of most of the seasons within...
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Frigid start to this Sunday

Morning: Frigid. Breezy. Brief snow. Mid teens. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Evening: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. High of 30. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 42. Daylight Saving Time! A frigid start to the morning after a strong cold front moved through the area yesterday bringing widespread snowfall. Temperatures start out in the teens, however breezy conditions bring wind chills down to the low single digits. Brief sudden snowfall will move through the area in the mid to late morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies. It continues to remain breezy until the evening with temperatures rising to a high of 30. Widespread flurries are possible as a weakening clipper moves east over Central New York.
ENVIRONMENT
1240 WJIM

Lansing Should See Warm Weather Just in Time for Spring

After all this Winter's snow and frigid temps, we are finally going to see some warmer weather, and just in time for Spring!. As early as tomorrow (Wednesday, March 16th) WILX News 10 Meteorologist, Colton Cichoracki, says that we'll get a "southernly breeze that will bring temperatures into the 60s" by Wednesday afternoon.
LANSING, MI
AccuWeather

Despite spring’s arrival, two-thirds of US could still face snow

Will you see more snow this season? Check out AccuWeather’s map to see which places are out of the woods -- and which places could still see more flakes. Winter has been a rollercoaster across the United States from coast to coast, and for part of the country, the ride has come to an end -- but there are still a few bumps before winter weather is gone for good.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy