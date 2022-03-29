The Strokes' Julian Casablancas urges Will Smith to retire 'for the sake of overall movie quality'

Remember that time Will Smith "smacked the s***" out of Chris Rock at the Oscars. Crazy right? Everyone has an opinion on the slap heard ‘round the world, and that includes The Strokes ’ frontman Julian Casablancas .

Listen to your favorite music now -- curated for fans, by fans -- on Audacy ’s The Strokes Radio , and more!

Sure, Smith offered an apology , yes there's an investigation , and maybe Rock really has let it go , but The Strokes ' Julian Casablancas has a bit more to add to the conversation. Julian’s Oscar-night thoughts, in a nutshell, are that people should have Rock’s back way more than they currently do, mainly because Smith has sucked since Independence Day , but also because he played Muhammad Ali , so he’s a trained fighter? Oh also, Will’s reaction brought more attention to his wife’s alopecia.

In a post on Instagram, Casablancas said he was "bummed no one stood up for Chris Rock in the moment and after, will smith shoulda tried to stand up to Eminem and Dr Dre same way," referring to the Smith diss line in "The Raal Slim Shady." Julian then wonders, "isn’t it Chris Rock job’s (!?) to make fun of people in the audience, very weird." He then adds, "congratulation to will smith for bringing a MILLION times more attention to his wifes embarrassing thing that no one woulda known about otherwise."

That's when jabs at Smith's acting started flying as if he were at the Oscars himself. "Will Smith has sucked (yet continued to be full of himself) since Independence Day," says Casablancas. His missive ends with a stream of consciousness discussion with himself, where he says, "of course actors and mega-celebrities defend their elk i guess…? (not all, i know – but still) i wish i was there to try and defend Chris Rock, idk maybe bad look cause i’m white or whatever but chris rock is kind of a slender dude and will smith trained for a boxing movie for a year so i feel that was just an act of bullying… – trying to redeem his Tupac jealousy issues (?) under the guise of being some fake hero who needs anger management… he might need mental treatment, idk, or just retire for the sake of overall movie quality."

Sick burn(s), Julian.

The Strokes will be hitting the road with the Red Hot Chili Peppers on their tour this summer, with appearances as well from Beck , St. Vincent , HAIM , Thundercat , and King Princess . Check out the dates right HERE .

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new '80s Underground , New Wave Mix Tape , '90s and Chill , IndustriALT , and ALT Roots stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist , and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram