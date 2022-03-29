Police: Columbus teen caused Boardman crash in stolen car

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police say the driver of a stolen vehicle caused a crash at a busy intersection on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. in the area of Market Street and Meadowbrook Avenue.

Boardman’s police chief said an officer spotted a stolen vehicle go through a stop sign earlier that morning. The officer began to chase the car but eventually called off the pursuit. About 10 minutes later, police then received a report that the vehicle had been involved in a head-on crash.

Police said the driver, a 17-year-old boy from Columbus, tried to run away but was quickly taken into custody.

Police arrested him on charges of receiving stolen property, failure to comply, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

The other driver involved in the crash was taken to the hospital. That driver’s current condition is unknown.

