Lincoln Co. man sentenced 240 months for trafficking fentanyl-heroin mix

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – On Monday, 55-year-old Stanford native, Donald Means, was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for distribution of a mixture of fentanyl and heroin, which led to the death of another individual.

Means indicated in his guilty plea that he sold the heroin-fentanyl mixture knowing what it was, and its potency.

According to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim who ingested the mixture was killed by the combined toxic effects of the drugs.

The Eastern District of Kentucky Department of Justice stated Means pleaded guilty to the charge in the indictment in January 2022.

The investigation into Means’ case was conducted by the FBI and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

