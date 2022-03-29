ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lincoln Co. man sentenced 240 months for trafficking fentanyl-heroin mix

By Braxton Caudill
FOX 56
FOX 56
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XVjsN_0etBCjoA00

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – On Monday, 55-year-old Stanford native, Donald Means, was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for distribution of a mixture of fentanyl and heroin, which led to the death of another individual.

Means indicated in his guilty plea that he sold the heroin-fentanyl mixture knowing what it was, and its potency.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

According to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim who ingested the mixture was killed by the combined toxic effects of the drugs.

The Eastern District of Kentucky Department of Justice stated Means pleaded guilty to the charge in the indictment in January 2022.

The investigation into Means’ case was conducted by the FBI and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested for dealing drugs to children

SANDY HOOK, KY (WOWK)—A man was arrested for dealing alcohol and drugs to minors in Kentucky. The Elliott County Sheriff’s Office says that Joseph Gembrowski was arrested on Wednesday, Mar. 16, 2022 for soliciting underaged children with alcohol and drugs. Mr. Gembrowski was charged with first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor under the age of […]
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
FOX59

Indy man gets federal sentence for trafficking meth

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man is sentenced to federal prison for his role in a meth trafficking operation. According to the Southern District of Indiana branch of United States Attorney’s Office, Carl Lee, 45, got a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments. Lee was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Stanford, KY
City
Lexington, KY
WALB 10

Kentucky man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - Less than a week after winning a “life-changing” $250,000, a Kentucky man was arrested for meth possession and drug paraphernalia. Joseph Hellard was the big winner on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket on Feb. 26. He called the moment “life-changing” and planned on buying...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA faces charges after crash with ambulance

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
SOMERSET, KY
WTVQ

“A very dangerous combination”: Meth and fentanyl use in KY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state says a dangerous drug combo has become more popular in the last year and a half. According to the Office of Drug Control Policy, fentanyl and meth are starting to be used in tandem. “Fentanyl is just so prevalent in everything we’re seeing....
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Lincoln Co#Fbi#Fentanyl#Fox 56 News
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Escaped Boone County inmate captured

UPDATE (2:21 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022): The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says that Hughes has been captured. She now faces a new charge of escape. UPDATE: (10:40 A.M. Tuesday, March 22, 2022) – We’re learning more information about an escaped inmate authorities are searching for in Boone County. According to the Boone County […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky police officer arrested on rape charge

A Kentucky police officer has been arrested in a rape investigation. Kentucky State Police said they arrested Transylvania officer Dustin Watkins, 31, Wednesday morning in Lexington. Watkins’ arrest stems from a 2020 investigation while he served as a McCreary County sheriff’s deputy, according to police. A McCreary County...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKYT 27

Human remains found in car removed from lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
The Telegraph

Two face meth manufacturing charges

EDWARDSVILLE - Two Granite City residents were charged with methamphetamine- and weapons-related felonies Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Michael D. Tenllado, 42; and Steven T. Toth, 50, of the same address in the 2900 block of Warren Street, Granite City, were each charged March 21 with aggravated unlawful participation in methamphetamine manufacturing, both Enhanced Class X felonies; unlawful possession with intent to deliver of methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies; and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both Class 3 felonies.
GRANITE CITY, IL
WJHL

WCSO: Inmate charged for possessing meth

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton stated Wednesday that an inmate at the detention center faces additional charges after officers found drugs in her possession. A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) revealed Chelsey Taylor, 32, of Jonesborough, allegedly concealed “an item wrapped in plastic.” Deputies with the Criminal […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Lexington police searching for man wanted on 20 active warrants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department and Bluegrass Crime Stoppers Crime Stoppers are looking for Torrey Lamont Higgins. According to police, Higgins has 20 active warrants, including warrants for stalking, distributing explicit images, sexual abuse, intimidating a participant in the legal process, criminal mischief, wanton endangerment, and burglary.
LEXINGTON, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy