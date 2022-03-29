ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Bringing awareness to hearing health

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FFch2_0etBCNaI00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday is National Doctors day and a great time to bring awareness to the role different types of doctors play in our lives. With thousands of audiologists in the country, it’s an opportunity to bring awareness to the importance of hearing health.

Story continues below

To help combat hearing loss it is important to do research based on what you’re experiencing. If you suspect you are suffering from hearing loss, it’s best to speak with a hearing professional. Getting tested is one of the most important things you can do. Some tests you can do include a beep test and a speech test. The speech test is important because it tells audiologists how much you can hear when people talk to you.

It’s important to remember that hearing loss can only be treated, not cured. Hearing loss is usually treated with hearing aids. The best thing for people to do is to visit an audiologist so they can get tested and help tailored to their situation.

For more information or to get a screening visit lhac.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13

17K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow KRQE News 13 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KRQE News 13

BioPark staff mourns death of Zeya the binturong

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zoo staff members are mourning the loss of a long-time beloved resident, Zeya the binturong. “These animals are commonly known as bearcats, even though they’re not related to bears or cats,” a BioPark official said. The BioPark reposted the video from a few years ago featuring Zeya, who could sometime be seen […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABC4

Prioritize brain health amid Brain Awareness Week

(ABC4) – As we make our way through Brain Awareness Week, it’s important to consider the neurological issues we should be looking out for.  Jessica Caldwell, Ph.D., Director of the Women’s Alzheimer’s Prevention Center at Cleveland Clinic stressed the necessity of taking our brain health seriously, especially in regards to women.  “Women face a lot […]
HEALTH
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque student graduates high school early after battling cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Respect, responsibility, and resilience is the motto of Freedom High School in Albuquerque. No one lives up to that, especially the resiliency part, better than Kristian Medina who throughout his battle with cancer, was able to graduate on Wednesday. Story continues below. New Mexico News...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Cuts for communities brings free haircuts for kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The district attorneys office partnered with the Duke City Gladiators and the Albuquerque Barber college on Lomas and San Pedro to put on cuts for communities Wednesday. The event brought smiles to the faces of kids in the international district with food, local celebrities and free haircuts. Children from the neighborhood were […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Health
9NEWS

Remains of first Colorado person to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
KRQE News 13

Scary situation leads to DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bosque Farms woman is charged with aggravated DWI, accused of driving the wrong way on I-40. Police say on Sunday 23-year-old Yeiry Ruiz was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 near the Wyoming exit and nearly hit an officer. Police were able to quickly block off the interstate and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sinkhole swallows car in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The intersection of University and Menaul is still closed Friday morning due to a sinkhole. Thursday afternoon The Albuquerque Police Department had shut down traffic on University at Menaul after a crash occurred involving a fire hydrant. The water from the hydrant then created a sinkhole. Albuquerque Water Authority says they have […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico News Podcast#Raising Cane#Nexstar Media Inc
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe police search for missing woman

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are searching for a missing woman. Jailene Delgado-Sarceno, 24, was reported missing by her boyfriend on March 21, but was last seen on March 10. Delgado-Sarceno is known to frequent Downtown Santa Fe. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She […]
SANTA FE, NM
1230 ESPN

A Western Slope Town is the Worst City to Call Home in Colorado

Some towns and cities in Colorado are straight-up beautiful, while others can be less than desirable. In December 2021, named Lochbuie, Colorado, the ugliest town in Colorado. Overall, most towns and cities in Colorado are highly desirable when it comes to looking for a place to live. Alot Travel has compiled a list of the cities that are the worst to call home in the United States.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
KRQE News 13

BCSO searching for missing man

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a man who got lost in the east mountains and has not been seen in two days. Jacob Bushey was last seen at the Cedro Peak Campground in Tijeras, with his Yamaha motorcycle. He called his family around 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon to […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Information needed in disappearance of Rio Rancho teen

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. They say Brittney Romero Alvarez left a transitional home in Rio Rancho back in October or November of last year and had not been located since. However, they say CYFD last spoke with her on February 16. Brittany was […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman facing voluntary manslaughter charges in northern NM

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman is facing voluntary manslaughter charges on the Jicarilla Apache Reservation. Thirty-seven-year-old Laurice Montoya is accused of getting into an argument with a man who had been staying with her. Authorities say she pushed him over a couch, then helped him up before hitting him twice in the back of the head […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

More rain and snow moving into the Albuquerque metro

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and snow are not over yet for the Rio Grande Valley. Another round is moving in Tuesday night bringing more rain and snow from the northern mountains down to Las Cruces by early Wednesday morning. Another area of rain and snow has developed Tuesday...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Governor signs New Mexico tax cut bill

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor has signed a bill that will reduce taxes. Senate Bill 163 eliminates state tax on social security and reduces sales tax by an eighth of a percent. It’s the first cut in GRT in 40 years. SB163 also creates a child tax credit of up to $175 per child and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

APD investigating mysterious death inside Albuquerque apartment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking into how a person wound up dead inside an Albuquerque apartment. Investigators say they got a call about a body inside an apartment near Central and Wyoming Thursday afternoon. They are looking into whether it might be a homicide or a suicide. “The decedent didn’t appear to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Hotel rebranded, renamed after former Albuquerque governor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Heritage Hotels & Resorts announced that beginning April 1, the formerly known Hyatt Regency Albuquerque will soon be rebranded as “The Clyde Hotel.” The name change pays homage to the legacy of Clyde Tingley, former chairman of the Albuquerque City Commission and 11th governor of the state of New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy