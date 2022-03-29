Bringing awareness to hearing health
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday is National Doctors day and a great time to bring awareness to the role different types of doctors play in our lives. With thousands of audiologists in the country, it’s an opportunity to bring awareness to the importance of hearing health.
To help combat hearing loss it is important to do research based on what you’re experiencing. If you suspect you are suffering from hearing loss, it’s best to speak with a hearing professional. Getting tested is one of the most important things you can do. Some tests you can do include a beep test and a speech test. The speech test is important because it tells audiologists how much you can hear when people talk to you.
It’s important to remember that hearing loss can only be treated, not cured. Hearing loss is usually treated with hearing aids. The best thing for people to do is to visit an audiologist so they can get tested and help tailored to their situation.
For more information or to get a screening visit lhac.com
