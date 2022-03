Have you ever wanted to become an official storm spotter? You're in luck! The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan will be conducting 18 in person storm spotter classes in southeast Wisconsin over the next 2 months, with the first one being tonight in Juneau! There is also one online option being offered as well on April 8th. They're free and open to the public, but a few locations do require you to pre-register. The classes generally last 1.5-2 hours.

15 DAYS AGO