Coffee County, AL

4 suspects headed to PCB arrested on drug charges in Coffee County

By Seth Feiner
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40BNzc_0etBBUYM00

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. ( WDHN ) — Three men and one juvenile from north Alabama have been arrested on drug charges after police say they were headed to Panama City, Florida.

On Saturday, deputies with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop along County Road 427 and County Road 417.

During the stop, officers discovered four males from Jefferson County, Alabama were inside the vehicle.

60 grams of marijuana and multiple firearms were found in their vehicle, police confirm.

161 people detained, 75 guns seized over rowdy spring break weekend in Panama City Beach

Nadarren Crenshaw, of Jefferson County, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Chavias Cosby, of Birmingham, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Both Cosby and Crenshaw were put in the Coffee County Jail on a combined bond of $14,500.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DDXqk_0etBBUYM00
Coffee County Jail: Taylor McCloud

Taylor McCloud, of Birmingham, had an active warrant out of Birmingham and has since been extradited.

Fugitive of the Week: Steven Tate

The fourth suspect is a minor, so details are limited.

Police believe that all four suspects were headed to Panama City Beach before they were stopped.

Stay with WDHN News for updates on this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

#Pcb#Birmingham City#Guns#Drug Paraphernalia#Wdhn News#Nexstar Media Inc
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

