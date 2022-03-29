ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, OH

Cincinnati Premium Outlets adds new store

By Rick McCrabb
dayton.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE — Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe is adding American Eagle Outfitters this week, it was announced Tuesday. The store is located in Suite...

www.dayton.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Walmart to close Greater Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Walmart will close one of its Greater Cincinnati locations next month, officials announced Monday. The Arkansas-based retail giant announced in a release it will close the Walmart store in Forest Park, 1143 Smiley Ave., on April 22. The company will still operate Walmart Supercenters within Greater Cincinnati, not including its various Sam's Club locations.
CINCINNATI, OH
WFMJ.com

Grove City Outlets announces additional shops opening this Spring

Grove City Premium Outlets will soon have more stores for shoppers to explore. The popular open-air outlet mall announced four additional retailers opening soon. Rue 21, a trendy clothing store. Rita's Italian Ice Truck. 3 2 GO Self Pay Market, a self-pay convince store where you can buy snacks, beverages,...
GROVE CITY, OH
People

Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Business
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
purewow.com

The Best Target Furniture, From $130 to $500

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. There’s nothing we love more than an elegant, luxurious-looking piece of furniture. Unfortunately, our wallets couldn’t care less about transforming...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intimate Apparel#American Eagle Outfitters#Jeans#Aerie#Playball Ink
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Aldi’s kitchen trolley is ideal for smaller spaces – and it’s on sale right now

Whether your cupboards are overflowing, you’re lacking worktop space or your flat is on the small size, Aldi has the solution to all your storage woes with its new kitchen trolley.From patio heaters to espresso machines, hot tubs and even Croc dupes, the supermarket’s Specialbuys aisle offers all this and plenty more at prices you won’t find anywhere else – and its latest offering is no exception.Currently on sale with 30 per cent off, the kitchen trolley looks to be the ultimate storage solution for those short on space and features a contemporary wooden design that rivals more expensive designer...
LIFESTYLE
People

Amazon Has an Abundance of Spring Home Decor for Under $50 — Here's What to Shop

Bring out the pastel colors, floral prints, and Easter decorations — spring is upon us!. Anyone who likes to seasonally decorate knows how those costs can add up, but luckily, Amazon has affordable finds that are tasteful and stylish. Plus, they can be used year after year. And spoiler: Seasonal decor doesn't have to mean bunny prints and things that say "spring" surrounded by cartoon-like flowers!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
SheKnows

12 Amazon Home Décor Finds That Are Surprisingly Chic

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to curating a dream home, you might think that you have to save up a small fortune to shop at places like Pottery Barn, Crate & Barrel, Anthropologie, and West Elm. While we’re admittedly huge fans of all four retailers, we’re also keen on the convenience of Amazon. And, to the surprise of many, the mega online retailer is home to some pretty chic decor pieces, including furniture, rugs, wall art, and more. Although each of those categories is worth perusing on Amazon, today we’re here to focus on the smaller, statement-making room accents. Think: picture frames, mirrors, lamps, pillows, and more. Whether your goal is to finally have a place to toss your keys when you walk in the door or to achieve the perfectly-lit reading nook; to add a modern accent to your vanity or embark on stocking the most stylish bar cart, ahead, you’ll find TK Amazon home decor finds you’ll be tempted to add to your cart. Our advice? Do it. The prices are hard to beat and the reviews make it easy to determine which items actually trout impressive quality. Best of all, many of the items can be purchased with Amazon Prime, which means you won’t have to face never-ending shipping delays before they arrive on your front step. Need we say more?
HOME & GARDEN
Isla Chiu

3 Donut Shops to Check Out in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Are you in the suburbs of Cleveland and thinking of getting donuts at Dunkin'? If you are, stop and turn that car around. Instead, you should consider getting your donuts at one of the shops listed below. The donuts at these places will be way fresher because these businesses actually make their donuts in store (and the donuts are way yummier as well).
CLEVELAND, OH
Fox 19

Tri-County Mall tenants fear worst as closure date nears

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - Four months after plans surfaced for the redevelopment of Tri-County Mall, demolition work is expected to begin soon. The project is proceeding with unusual momentum for something of its scope and potential impact. But as that momentum surges forward, many of the mall’s remaining tenants face an uncertain future, being forced to relocate within a retail environment that’s also taking cues from the developers’ sudden injection of $1 billion into the project.
SPRINGDALE, OH
PopSugar

Shop the Best Vintage Home Decor at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is one of our favorite destinations to shop all things home, including space-saving furniture, bedding, and planters and vases. No matter your aesthetic, the trend-driven retailer has something that fits your vibe. One thing that's truly timeless is a vintage piece that brings personality to a space —...
INTERIOR DESIGN
StyleCaster

The 50 Best Affordable Online Shopping Sites For Folks On A Budget

Click here to read the full article. Now that we’re all heading back to the office, you might be realizing that your entire wardrobe needs a major overhaul and a shopping spree is in order. It seems like fashion has changed substantially in the last few months—the 2000s are in and skinny jeans are supposedly out. To help you navigate this brave new fashion world, we’ve we’ve rounded up 50 of the best cheap and budget-friendly fashion sites that won’t cost you the same amount as your monthly rent for one top. From hidden shopping gems to the big brands...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Lima News

Steakhouse opens doors at new site

LIMA — One of Lima’s oldest steakhouses opened Tuesday in a new location — one with a somewhat “mellow” feel to it. Lock Sixteen opened the doors this week at its new location at 2530 N. Eastown Road, taking over the site left vacant with the closing last year of the Mellow Mushroom pizzeria.
LIMA, OH
WWD

Dillard’s Expands LDT Collection to Accessories

Click here to read the full article. One year after creating ready-to-wear brand LDT exclusively with Dillard’s, the New York-based husband-and-wife design duo Michael and Alex Toccin are adding accessories to the LDT lineup. The offering includes handbags, small leather goods and eyewear. Leather goods will retail from $128 to $348 and sunglasses will retail for an average of $80. All products will be sold exclusively in 85 Dillard’s stores nationwide and online at dillards.com. The sunglasses went on sale last week, and the handbags and small leather goods will be introduced Wednesday.More from WWDA Close Look at 'Bottega Green'Abse-èl RTW...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

HomeGoods Turns ‘Dream Vibes’ Into Off-Price Inspiration

Click here to read the full article. The TJX-owned off-price home decor chain tapped ‘The Bachelorette’ and ‘Dirty Dancing’ alum Tyler Cameron to try out its new design tool. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalPreowned Furniture Startup Kaiyo Scores $36 Million Series BMacy's Putting the Spotlight on BackstageNeighbor Nabs Series A Funding With Big Plans for GrowthBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy