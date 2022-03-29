The Spy's New Music Weekly: Beau Jennings & the Tigers, Soccer Mommy, TV Priest & More

Ethel Cain has announced her debut album. Preacher’s Daughter is out May 12 (via Daughters of Cain). Check out her new single “Gibson Girl” below. Cain released her latest EP, Inbred, in 2021. She shared a video for that record’s “Crush” in August. More recently, Cain shared a cover of Britney Spears’ “Everytime.”
Chinese prog metal quartet OU have released their very first video, for new single Travel, which you can watch below. It's taken from their upcoming debut album "one", which they will release through InsideOut Music on May 6. "OU is very excited to share our first single with the world,...
If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music. Dance Fever, the fifth album from Florence + the Machine, is set for release on May 13. Single “My Love” just debuted alongside a video by acclaimed director Autumn de Wilde.
Soccer Mommy has announced her new album, Sometimes, Forever, out June 24 via Loma Vista. The upcoming project will be the Nashville musician’s third studio album and follows the release of her acclaimed 2019 sophomore record, Color Theory. To kick off the new chapter, Soccer Mommy’s frontwoman Sophie Allison has unveiled the project’s lead single, “Shotgun,” a grimy and gritty track that feels like a hardened version of the streaky indie rock from the NYLON It Girl’s previous releases.
Eight slabs of righteous rock'n'roll, including Thunder, Dan Patlansky, Skunk Anansie, Apocalyptica featuring Geezer Butler and more. Welcome back, my friends, to the show that never ends. Yes, it's Tracks Of The Week, where rock's giants go toe-to-toe with music's minnows, a world where hard rockin' Davids frequently topple well-known Goliaths from his or her perches.
Rest in peace, Yungblud! On Thursday, the British musician dropped the video for his pop-punk track “The Funeral,” which follows the singer in the moments leading up to his death. And his funeral, of course. “Hang on! Is this a fucking funeral?” asks Ozzy Osbourne, meant to be...
Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
Country music singer, Jeff Carson has died in Tennessee. According to NBC News, the 58-year-old became a police officer after scoring 14 singles on the Billboard chart during his music career. Carson’s biggest hits, “Not On Your Love” and “The Car” gave him his first Academy of Country Music award for video in 1996. Carson, who was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1963, moved to Nashville and got a recording contract with Curb Records in 1995.
Click here to read the full article. Def Leppard are releasing their new LP Diamond Star Halos on May 27th, and you can hear leadoff single “Kick” right now.
Diamond Star Halos is the band’s first collection of new songs since 2015’s Def Leppard. They recorded it throughout the two-year pandemic with frontman Joe Elliott in Ireland, bassist Rick Savage in England and guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell in England, and drummer Rick Allen in the United States. “Without the pressure of timelines or a fixed schedule,” reads a press release, “they poured all of their energy into crafting 15...
This week, Lil Uzi Vert and NIGO teamed up for their latest collaboration, “Heavy,” which will appear on NIGO’s upcoming compilation album. Midwxst dropped off “Step Back,” a hypnotic track from his new EP. And Fivio Foreign is back with his club anthem, “Magic City,” featuring a verse from Quavo. This week’s list also includes songs from Coi Leray, Nicki Minaj, and more.
The Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn has revealed the details of his fifth album A Legacy of Rentals, out May 20, along with first single “Messing With The Settings.”. Recorded in May 2021, with longtime collaborators, producer Josh Kaufman and engineer D. James Goodwin, the ruminating “Messing With The Settings” is one piece of A Legacy of Rentals blending Finn’s poignant storytelling and song as he sings through the pensive chorus Somehow it feels like I’m riding a train I’m not on.
Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
God of Hellfire, Arthur Brown, has released a video for brand new song Long Long Road, which you can watch in full below. Long Long Road is also the title track of Brown's brand new studio album, which will be released on his 80th birthday, June 24, through Magnetic Eye Records. The new album features Brown on vocals, guitar and piano alongside multi-instrumentalist Rik Patten, who also worked with Brown on 2012's The Magician's Hat album.
Click here to read the full article. The Rolling Stones’ legendary two-night stand at a tiny Toronto venue in 1977 — a pair of secret shows the band performed under the name ‘The Cockroaches’ — will be released for the first time this May.
Live at the El Mocambo features the entirety of the Stones’ — or the Cockroaches’ — March 5, 1977 gig at the 300-capacity Toronto club, plus three bonus tracks from the March 4 show. While a handful of the Mocambo tracks appeared on the 1977 live album Live You Live, the full set has never officially been...
Press play for double-doses of Charli XCX, GAYLE, and Hailey Whitters, plus brand new tracks from Muse, Elle King, HARDY, Weezer, Normani, Arcade Fire, and a whole lot more this week on Audacy All New.
Eclectic London prog trio black midi have covered King Crimson's classic 21st Century Schizoid Man and you can hear their energetically faithful cover below. The song is the first time all three black midi members on vocals - bassist Cameron Picton, guitarist Geordie Greep, and drummer Morgan Simpson. The cover also features saxophone by Kaidi Akinnibi, who often plays live with the band.
Def Leppard have shared a carnivalesque music video for their recently released single, "Kick." The video features the band playing the song for a collection of eclectically dressed, Cirque du Soleil-style performers donning feathers, beads, mohawks and more, resembling something like a scene from The Rocky Horror Picture Show. At the end of the video, the band poses stoically in front of a carnival marquee reading, "Wall of Death: The Most Sensational Attraction in the World."
Sports Team are back and they’ve announced that they’ll be releasing new music tomorrow (March 29). The band took to social media this morning (March 28) to break the news, sharing a snippet of what is likely to be the new track. “New music tomorrow,” the band wrote...
