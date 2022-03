The annual Academy Awards were last weekend, and the conversation surrounding that event has been dizzying in the last few days. This is largely due to the most infamous moment of the night, where Will Smith stepped on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock across the face on live television. The scuffle came as Smith was defending his wife, and Rock declined to press charges. And after that slap incident, a clip of Jada Pinkett Smith talking about her hair and “not giving two craps” about what people say has gone viral.

