According to the Transportation Security Administration, nearly 6,000 incorrectly stored firearms were located at airports across the country, a record high. "We really want to inform the public about how to properly pack, declare, and travel with a gun. It is very simple, and TSA is not anti-gun. We don't want to keep people from traveling with firearms, we just want them to know that there is a lawful, secure way to do so," said Patricia Mancha, a spokesperson for the TSA in Arkansas.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO