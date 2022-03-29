Downtown hotel is now the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley.

It’s almost time for eager festival-goers to make their annual pilgrimage to California for Coachella, the music festival that also serves as an Instagram-filled desert moment overflowing with flower crowns, crop tops and a whole lot of fringe. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, It’s been a minute since the last in-person Coachella event, but the desert extravaganza is officially back next month, occupying two weekends (April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24), because people are just that excited to spend their days running around the dusty Indio campgrounds. Both Coachella weekends are already fully sold out, so if you haven’t figured out your accommodations just yet, you’re going to want to get on that ASAP.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO