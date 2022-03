The New Orleans Saints just added a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback to the roster. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN (per CBS Sports), the Saints have signed Andy Dalton to a one-year, $6 million contract that includes $3 million guaranteed. This comes after the Saints showed interest in trading for Deshaun Watson who is now a member of the Cleveland Browns. This also comes after the Saints signed Jameis Winston to a two-year, $28 million contract last week. Dalton will likely be the backup for Winston in 2022.

