Special Weather Statement issued for Cave Creek, New River, Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 06:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for development of a very brief, weak tornado. Be prepared to take immediate action if a tornado is sighted or a Tornado Warning is issued. Target Area: Aiken; Edgefield; Fairfield; McCormick; Newberry; Saluda Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Fairfield, Newberry, Edgefield, north central Aiken, Saluda and southeastern McCormick Counties through 1115 AM EDT At 1049 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Joanna to 7 miles east of Clarks Hill Recreation Area. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Newberry, Batesburg- Leesville, Edgefield, Saluda, Johnston, Whitmire, Prosperity, Ridge Spring, Edgefield County Airport, Saluda County Airport, Newberry College, Newberry County Airport, Monetta, Trenton, Silverstreet, Ward, Saluda Co Sheriff`s Office, US-176 and SC- 34 Crossroads, Northside Fire Station Main and Belfast Wildlife Management Area. This includes Interstate 26 between mile markers 62 and 81. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
