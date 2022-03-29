ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island obituaries for March 29, 2022: Angelo Baldasarre, 92, Army veteran, devoted uncle

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Angelo “Andy” Baldasarre, 92, of Westerleigh, a Staten Island native, Army veteran, loving brother and devoted uncle, passed away peacefully on March 26. Mr....

