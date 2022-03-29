Staten Island obituaries for March 29, 2022: Angelo Baldasarre, 92, Army veteran, devoted uncle

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Colleen Westrenen, 48, of Staten Island, passed away on March 23, 2022. She attended St. Margaret Mary’s, St. John Villa, CSI, and received a B.A. and Master’s Degree of Education. A retired school teacher for the New York City Board of Education, Colleen, was passionate about young readers and specialized as a literacy coach at P.S. 23. She was a parishioner at Blessed Sacrament, an expert jewelry reseller on Mercari. She enjoyed doing crafts with nieces and nephews, gardening, and hiking with the love of her life – her yellow lab, Max. She also loved spending time at her second home in the Poconos and visiting Atlantic City. She donated time, money, and clothing for victims of Hurricane Sandy here in Staten Island Colleen was the wife of 21 years of Jack Westrenen, active FDNY in Staten Island’s Rescue 5 and a survivor of 9/11.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO