Yankees, Mets each have two games on Apple TV's first-half streaming schedule

Major League Baseball recently agreed to a streaming deal with Apple to broadcast games exclusively on Apple TV+ on Friday night, and the games that will be broadcast as part of the new “Friday Night Baseball” have been released for the first half of the season .

The action will kick off with a doubleheader on April 8, the night after Opening Day. The first game involves the Mets, with Max Scherzer likely to take the bump for his team debut as he goes up against his former team in the Nationals. The Mets will be the second half of a Friday doubleheader on June 10 when they visit the Angels at 9:30 p.m.

The Yankees’ first Apple game comes on April 29, when the Bombers visit the Royals at 8 p.m., and will be at home on June 3 against the Tigers.

Per Apple’s press release, every game broadcast on Apple TV+ over those first 12 weeks will be available to anyone with internet access who can download the app. It will not require a subscription.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch