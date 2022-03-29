Reports: Virginia Basketball Contacts Several Transfer Portal Targets
By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
2 days ago
See which players in the transfer portal have heard from Tony Bennett and company
With the 2021-2022 Virginia men's basketball season in the books, Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers have turned their attention to an important and unusual offseason. With dozens of talented players reopening their recruitment in the free agency-style transfer portal, there are endless opportunities for coaches to immediately change the outlook of their programs heading into next season.
Tony Bennett is set to welcome a 2022 recruiting class ranked in the top 10 nationally (according to 247Sports) that will certainly help the Cavaliers move forward from a season that saw UVA miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. The future is bright with the arrivals of Isaac McKneely, Isaac Traudt, Leon Bond, and Ryan Dunn, but Tony Bennett and company will be active in the transfer portal in order to find experienced players who will be able to contribute right away next season.
UVA has had enormous success in years past getting significant contributions from transfers, including Braxton Key, Trey Murphy, Sam Hauser and - this season - Jayden Gardner and Armaan Franklin. As Virginia looks to shape its roster for the 2022-2023 season, let's take a look at some of the targets UVA has reportedly reached out to in the transfer portal:
ESPN’s Dick Vitale has been hearing a lot about cheating with regards to the transfer portal. Vitale tweeted out that he spoke with a coach in college basketball and how it’s pretty widespread. He also thinks that it’s not good for the game. “I spoke to a...
Game of the 2022 women's NCAA tournament? Yup. You likely didn't hydrate enough for the instant classic which unfolded as the UConn Huskies outlasted the NC State Wolfpack 91-87 to secure their 14th straight Final Four berth in the Bridgeport Regional final in Connecticut on Monday. The double-overtime thriller was...
Akhil Crumpton, a former football player from the University of Georgia, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. According to ESPN, a 23-year-old gas station clerk named Elijah Wood was shot and killed on March 19, 2021, by an armed assailant who was dressed in all black with most of his head concealed by sunglasses, a hood and a face mask. Wood's murder led to a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
The biggest college football recruiting question for the class of 2023 involves Arch Manning. Where will the five-star quarterback play at the next level?. While the industry’s recruiting experts seem to think Manning will head to Alabama or Texas, his peers are projecting a different destination. At the recent Rivals Camp Series New Orleans, prospects were asked to predict what school will land Peyton and Eli’s nephew.
Penn State’s basketball program has landed a commitment in the 2023 recruiting class. Tuesday, the Nittany Lions received a verbal pledge from Logan Imes, a 6-foot-4 combo guard out of Zionsville. He picked Penn State over offers from Creighton, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. Imes becomes the second prospect to commit to the Nittany Lions, along with Braeden Shrewsberry.
STANFORD, Calif — Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer's death has been ruled a suicide. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed the cause of death Friday. “The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating Kathryn Meyer’s death. There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted,” the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. “The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer.”
On Saturday, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is set to coach in his final game. The legendary leader, known by most as Coach K, will close out his career at Cameron Indoor Stadium this weekend in a game against North Carolina.
Because Krzyzewski announced his retirement, ticket prices have...
Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It’s been a tough few days for Penny Hardaway. Hardaway lost three Tigers to the transfer portal in one day, including two more players from that number one recruiting class. John Camden and Sam Onu both put their names in the portal Tuesday, along with Miami transfer Earl Timberlake. Timberlake is one […]
Editor's note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255. Medical examiners determined that the death of Stanford soccer goalkeeper Katie Meyer was "self-inflicted" as law enforcement ruled out foul play in a statement released to media Thursday.
The college basketball investigations continue; this time involving University of Albany head basketball coach Dwayne Killings. Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, “There has been an ongoing investigation into an incident involving Albany head coach Dwayne Killings and a player back in November.” Noting, “Killings has been away from the team the last few weeks on leave.”
Head Coach Eric Musselman and the Arkansas Razorbacks have landed the commitment of 2022 five-star point guard Anthony Black. He committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks over the Gonzaga Bulldogs, TCU Horned Frogs, Oklahoma State Cowboys, and the NBA G League Ignite team. Musselman has the Razorbacks competing at the top levels of college basketball and now with him pulling in five-star recruits there could be no one to stop him from reaching the pinnacle of college basketball sooner rather than later.
The McDonald’s All-American Game is finally back after taking the last two years off because of the pandemic. Once again, 24 of the best high school players in the country on both the boys and girls side are coming together for a thrilling showcase of the best incoming talent in college basketball next year.
The South Carolina Gamecocks and Louisville Cardinals will hit the court on Friday for a spot in the NCAA Tournament National Championship game. Tune in as this Final Four showdown starts at 7:00 PM. South Carolina knocked off Creighton 80-50 in the team's last outing on Sunday, led by Aliyah...
FAYETTEVILLE — With basketball season at its end, transfer portal season has begun. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman is known for his ability to recruit talented players from the portal, and the Razorbacks will likely land some high-level prospects in the coming months.
Arkansas will lose players, too, as they decide what opportunities suit them...
Florida football has passed out a handful of scholarship offers to quarterback prospects over the last two months. The latest one to receive one is four-star Eli Holstein out of Zachary, Louisiana. Offensive coordinator Rob Sale extended the good news to Holstein Monday. Holstein is ranked as the 54th overall...
The world may never know if Brad Underwood seriously considered the thought of leaving Illinois for Kansas State when the Wildcats expressed interest in hiring him as their new men’s basketball coach earlier this month. But one thing is clear: Underwood profited off of K-State’s coaching search. Less...
Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
The 2021-22 college basketball season is winding down, which means it’s about time to hand out some hardware. On Monday, the Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award named its finalists. The award named 25 members of its All-America team, which makes them finalists for the National Player of the Year Award. Among the All-Americans are 7 players from the Big Ten:
Comments / 0