ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

This Week’s Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jpbCV_0etB9QuZ00
Calhoun Journal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IQ8IP_0etB9QuZ00
Calhoun County Sheriff's Department

Chandra Ruff

Last Known City: Piedmont, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Obstruct Justice Using False Identity/Unlawful Manufacture Controlled Substance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15XQRb_0etB9QuZ00
Calhoun County Sheriff's Department

Walter McRath

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: Bond Revocation – Unlawful Possession with Intent to Distribute

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45PUhz_0etB9QuZ00
Calhoun County Sheriff's Department

Jimmy Brown, Jr.

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: FTA – Burglary 3rd

Calhoun County Sheriff's Department

Cynthia Jackson

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: FTA – Robbery 3rd, Theft of Property 1st, Possess Controlled Substance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SMph_0etB9QuZ00
Calhoun County Sheriff's Department

Austin Jones

Last Known City: Attalla, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Theft of Property 1st, Receiving Stolen Property 1st

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WCnVF_0etB9QuZ00
Calhoun County Sheriff's Department

Adarius Savage

Last Known City: Birmingham, Al

Charges: FTA – Theft of Property 2nd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34NGgm_0etB9QuZ00
Calhoun County Sheriff's Department

David Hunt

Last Known City: Alabaster, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Theft of Property 2nd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d4dyV_0etB9QuZ00
Calhoun County Sheriff's Department

David White

Last Known City: Talladega, Al

Charges: FTA – Theft of Property 2nd

Calhoun County Sheriff's Department

Muhammad Sabree

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: FTA – Possess  Marijuana 1st

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kwm6s_0etB9QuZ00
Calhoun County Sheriff's Department

Thomas Hale, Jr.

Last Known City: Piedmont, Al

Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EvKpx_0etB9QuZ00
Calhoun County Sheriff's Department

Jacob Brown

Last Known City: Gadsden, Al

Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kiwXW_0etB9QuZ00
Calhoun County Sheriff's Department

Alan Gross

Last Known City: Anniston, Al

Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Forged Instrument 2nd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xGc5U_0etB9QuZ00
Calhoun County Sheriff's Department

Jeff Poff

Last Known City: Piedmont, Al

Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance, Possess Marijuana 2nd

Call Now

If you have any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 241-8040, or contact your local police department. 

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal

6K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

550K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
CBS42.com

Search underway for missing Calhoun County teen

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Calhoun County are asking the public for help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl. Stephanie Lenn Ward was last seen in the area of Carol Street in Piedmont overnight Sunday and maybe in the Anniston or Oxford areas at this time. Ward...
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Nick 97.5

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
WAFF

Marshall County deputies warn of legal drug sold at local stores

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A few stores in Marshall County have been selling an item that contains the ingredient, THC-O. According to a Facebook post from the Marshall County Sherriff’s Office, THC-O is a compound derived from federally legal hemp plants. Unlike marijuana, it does not contain THC, however, once metabolized THC-O will turn to THC and cause a “high” for the consumer.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anniston, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Calhoun County, AL
Calhoun County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Attalla, AL
City
Talladega, AL
City
Piedmont, AL
City
Gadsden, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
WRBL News 3

Dothan pastor may be facing new charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan pastor and activist could be facing more charges — involving his finances. Kenneth Glasgow has already pled not guilty to conspiracy to distribute illegal drugs. There’s now a possibility that the court could also look into Glasgow’s tax documents to add possible financial charges. He’s accused of distributing cocaine […]
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City#Jacob Brown#Marijuana#Most Wanted#Robbery#Calhoun Journal#Fta
WAFF

Decatur police arrest three people on drug charges

MORGAN CO., Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Decatur police arrested three people on multiple charges. Officers responded to a call about a suspicious person at the Econo Lodge on Point Mallard Parkway last week. When they arrived, officers found Jeffery Merchant, Sarah Roberts, and Jamie Grubaugh. Merchant and Roberts were...
DECATUR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

Deputies searching for man in Morgan County

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are searching for a man in Morgan County Tuesday evening. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle on Highway 55 at Wilhite Road in the Cole Spring area. MSCO says deputies made contact with one person was...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Large amount of controlled substances seized Monday in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were arrested Monday in Scottsboro after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office uncovered a large amount of controlled substances. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, approximately 142 grams of methamphetamine, 84 grams of crack cocaine, 20 grams of cocaine HCL, 33 packages of marijuana, oxycodone, hydrocodone, clonazepam, amphetamine and psilocybin were discovered at a Scottsboro residence.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WTOK-TV

Drug investigation leads to arrest

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian man is facing numerous drug charges after he was arrested Monday. Alonzo Norman, 32, has been charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent. The East Mississippi Drug Task Force...
MERIDIAN, MS
CBS 42

26-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham Wednesday was identified. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Earl Dancer was shot on Division Avenue around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Dancer was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died. Birmingham Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy