This Week’s Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Chandra Ruff
Last Known City: Piedmont, Al
Charges: Probation Violation – Obstruct Justice Using False Identity/Unlawful Manufacture Controlled Substance
Walter McRath
Last Known City: Anniston, Al
Charges: Bond Revocation – Unlawful Possession with Intent to Distribute
Jimmy Brown, Jr.
Last Known City: Anniston, Al
Charges: FTA – Burglary 3rd
Cynthia Jackson
Last Known City: Anniston, Al
Charges: FTA – Robbery 3rd, Theft of Property 1st, Possess Controlled Substance
Austin Jones
Last Known City: Attalla, Al
Charges: Probation Violation – Theft of Property 1st, Receiving Stolen Property 1st
Adarius Savage
Last Known City: Birmingham, Al
Charges: FTA – Theft of Property 2nd
David Hunt
Last Known City: Alabaster, Al
Charges: Probation Violation – Theft of Property 2nd
David White
Last Known City: Talladega, Al
Charges: FTA – Theft of Property 2nd
Muhammad Sabree
Last Known City: Anniston, Al
Charges: FTA – Possess Marijuana 1st
Thomas Hale, Jr.
Last Known City: Piedmont, Al
Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance
Jacob Brown
Last Known City: Gadsden, Al
Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance
Alan Gross
Last Known City: Anniston, Al
Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Forged Instrument 2nd
Jeff Poff
Last Known City: Piedmont, Al
Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance, Possess Marijuana 2nd
Call Now
If you have any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 241-8040, or contact your local police department.
Comments / 0