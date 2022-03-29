‘He’s not coming home’: Jacksonville mom desperate for answers after no leads in son’s murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville mother is still pleading for justice after she says her teenager was gunned down right outside her home in Arlington.

Angela Thomas-Wesley said she’s reached out to detectives several times but there’s been no new leads in this case.

Thomas-Wesley said it’s been almost seven months since her son was murdered and she still doesn’t have any answers.

She’s hoping someone will hear this story and come forward.

Action News Jax reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, but they told us because of Marsy’s Law, they couldn’t release any details about this case.

PREVIOUS STORY: ‘You took a major part of my soul’: Jacksonville mom seeking answers after teen son’s October death

Not a day goes by where Thomas-Wesley doesn’t think about her son Patrick or “PJ” as she lovingly used to call him.

“He loves to dance so I get up every morning to watch his dancing video,” Thomas-Wesley said.

Thomas-Wesley asked us to blur her face for her safety. She said her son’s killers are still on the street and she’s worried about her other family members.

Patrick Wesley Jr.’s life was cut short on Oct. 5, 2021.

“I don’t sleep because I’m waiting for him to walk through the door and my mom constantly reminds me, ‘Angie he’s not coming home’,” Thomas-Wesley said.

Police said they were called out to Brookwood Forest Boulevard in Arlington for a double shooting.

Thomas-Wesley says her son was sitting in a car with friends when he was shot and killed outside their home.

She said she called JSO every day for an update on his case, but she hasn’t heard anything yet.