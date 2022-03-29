ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City Council approves new ward map

By KOKH STAFF
okcfox.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Council approved a new ward map on Tuesday. The map takes effect on April 1...

Community Impact Austin

Georgetown City Council approves $1.8M contract for new water plant

Georgetown City Council approved several purchases and an expansion project for Georgetown Water Services at its March 22 meeting. Estimated to cost $1.87 million, the city will hire CDM Smith Inc. to construct the new South Lake Water Treatment Plant that will increase the city's water capacity from 39.6 million gallons per day to 83.6 million. The scope of work for the plant includes the preliminary and final design of wastewater improvements, special services, Texas Commission of Environmental Quality/regulatory coordination and permitting, surveying, a geotechnical investigation, a property and easement survey, bidding services and construction services.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KAAL-TV

Proposed redistricting map ready to be recommended to City Council

(ABC 6 News) - The City of Rochester is prepared to present the city council with its proposed redistricting map. This proposed map encompasses features and feedback from the four draft maps previously created and published. The City Council will hear from City teammates initially on March 21, 2022, and then act on the proposed map during a special meeting on March 24, 2022.
ROCHESTER, MN
#Wards#Census Data#Kokh#The Oklahoma City Council#The 2020 Census
News Break
Politics
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Council votes unanimously to adopt new redistributing map following approval by federal judge

TOWSON, MD—At Thursday evening’s meeting of the County Council, the council unanimously voted to adopt its new redistricting map. Earlier in the day, a U.S. district judge approved the County Council’s revised redistricting map of Baltimore County’s seven council districts, ruling that the new map accurately represents black voters.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney City Council approves construction on grain silos for new mural

The city of McKinney took another step toward installing a vast new mural on its downtown silos March 22. The silos are located off of East Virginia and Main streets across Hwy. 5 in downtown McKinney. At a special meeting, the City Council greenlit a contract for construction work to remove an additional structure that is resting atop the silos, called the “doghouse,” said Patricia Jackson, facilities construction manager for the city of McKinney.
MCKINNEY, TX
Coast News

Escondido approves new electoral map

ESCONDIDO — After a several-month process, the Escondido City Council has approved the city’s new electoral map based on new U.S. Census data and community input. Since converting to electoral districts in 2013, Escondido City Council is required to redistrict its map one every decade and no longer than 120 days after recent census data is released. The city established an Independent Redistricting Commission to handle the task, which first met at the beginning of 2021.
ESCONDIDO, CA

