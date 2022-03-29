Oklahoma City Council approves new ward map

Georgetown City Council approved several purchases and an expansion project for Georgetown Water Services at its March 22 meeting. Estimated to cost $1.87 million, the city will hire CDM Smith Inc. to construct the new South Lake Water Treatment Plant that will increase the city's water capacity from 39.6 million gallons per day to 83.6 million. The scope of work for the plant includes the preliminary and final design of wastewater improvements, special services, Texas Commission of Environmental Quality/regulatory coordination and permitting, surveying, a geotechnical investigation, a property and easement survey, bidding services and construction services.

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO