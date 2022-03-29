ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jada Pinkett Smith breaks her silence following her husband’s infamous Oscars slap

By Rebecah Jacobs
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

Jada Pinkett Smith has finally given her two cents following the slap heard ‘round the world at the 94th Academy Awards.

It’s been two days since Will Smith shocked the world at the Oscars on Sunday night, walking up onstage to slap comedian Chris Rock after he told a joke about his wife. While the Red Table Talk host didn’t address the situation specifically, she did take to Instagram today to post a message about her outlook on life.

“This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” the post reads. Jada didn’t include a caption.

Jada’s short statement comes after her husband issued an apology of his own on Monday. While he initially apologized to everyone but Chris Rock in his Best Actor acceptance speech, he took to Instagram to acknowledge what happened and apologize to everyone involved.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” he wrote. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Smith continued, “ I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world,” the King Richard star wrote. “ I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”

The incident in question occurred on Sunday night, after the comedian, made a joke about Jada’s hair, saying in part, “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2 , can’t wait to see ya.”

Will Smith’s mom reacts to Oscars slap: ‘First time I’ve ever seen him go off’

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock after getting violent at the Oscars: 'I am embarrassed'

Fans show support for Chris Rock; The star chooses to not press charges against Will Smith

The comment references Demi Moore’s shaved head in the movie G.I. Jane, though it didn’t land well with Jada, who recently opened up about living with alopecia for years.

While everyone on the internet is still talking about the incident, it looks like those involved are ready to move on.

Comments / 7

kempo480
1d ago

will Smith yells keep my wife name out of your mouth... I think you should be worried a bit more about what's been going into her mouth... because it sure hasn't been you WIll. and maybe check out your kid while at it.

Reply
8
Kenneth Ralosky
2d ago

Will Smith needs to control his self . Chris Rock is a comedian if you took it that offensive you both need counseling . Will Smith should be punished for this from the award's

Reply
4
