Hilo, HI

‘Justice League’ actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii bar

By Nexstar Media Wire, Linda Dela Cruz, Jocelina Joiner
 1 day ago

HILO, Hawaii ( KHON ) – “Justice League” actor Ezra Miller was arrested Monday after becoming unruly at a bar in Hawaii, according to police.

Miller, 29, known for playing Flash in the film franchise, became agitated at a bar in Hilo while other people were singing karaoke, the Hawaii County Police Department said in a news release .

Police said Miller “began yelling obscenities” and grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman. Miller is also accused of lunging at a 32-year-old man who was playing darts.

Chris Rock declining to file police report over Oscars incident: LAPD

The bar owner asked Miller several times to calm down with no success, police said.

Miller, who police said was visiting Hawaii from Vermont, was arrested just after midnight Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment and was released after posting $500 bail.

In addition to appearing in the DC Comics “Justice League” movies, Miller will star in the superhero film “The Flash,” to be released next year. Miller is also starring in “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” due out in April.

Salon

Actor Ezra Miller arrested for disorderly conduct, after winning a fan-favorite moment at Oscar

Ezra Miller, who garnered Twitter criticisms after their brief feature during Sunday night's Oscars telecast, is now making headlines following a bar fight. On Monday morning, the "We Need to Talk About Kevin" actor was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment in Hilo, Hawaii, according to a tweet and release from the Hawai'i Police Department. Miller was reportedly agitated with patrons at a karaoke bar and began yelling obscenities. They allegedly "grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts," the release disclosed.
HILO, HI
Variety

Ezra Miller Allegedly Threatened Couple After Arrest, Restraining Order Filed Against the Actor

Click here to read the full article. Ezra Miller has been hit with a temporary restraining order by two residents in Hilo, a small town in Hawaii where Miller was arrested earlier this week. The “Fantastic Beasts” and “The Flash” actor was released from jail after paying $500 in bail and then reportedly threatened a couple on the property they’ve been staying at in Hawaii, the Associated Press reports. According to Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho, police escorted Miller off the property hours after they posted bail. A resident on the property called the police and asked for advice on...
HILO, HI
The Independent

Ezra Miller: Hawaii couple claims actor ‘burst’ into their bedroom and ‘threatened’ them

Two Hawaii residents have filed for a temporary restraining order against Justice League star Ezra Miller, claiming that the actor harassed and threatened them.The complaint claims that Miller “burst into the bedroom of the petitioner(s) and threatened” the alleged male victim by “saying ‘I will bury you and your slut wife’” on Monday (28 March).According to court records obtained by Associated Press, Miller is accused of stealing some of the alleged victims’ personal belongings, including a wallet and passport. “The respondent is famous and wealthy,” the document states. “This makes access to weapons much easier; as well as sending...
CELEBRITIES
Polygon

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed to 2023

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is delayed to spring 2023, Rocksteady Studios said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report that said the DC Comics superhero adventure wouldn’t make its launch target this year. “I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Young Justice Returns For "Death of Justice League" Dark Crisis Event Series

Dark Crisis, the DC event that promises to kill the Justice League, will include a spinoff series starring the teenage heroes of Young Justice. Dark Crisis: Young Justice is a six-issue miniseries that comes from the creative team of writer Meghan Fitzmartin (Batman: Urban Legends) and artist Laura Braga. It brings together founding members of Young Justice, Red Robin, Impulse, Superboy, and Wonder Girl, after the deaths of their mentors. The series will find the trio missing after the Justice League's funeral, with Wonder Girl leading their search party. According to SYFY WIRE, the heroes are lost "on the world of their dreams, one they may never want to leave."
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

DC holds second ever DC Round Robin 2022

DC Comics is holding its second-ever DC Round Robin kicking off today at 9:15 am PT/12:15 pm EST through April 3rd at 11:59 pm PT. The first round consists of sixteen titles with only loglines and the concepts for fans to vote on. Fans can cast their vote on DC Comics Twitter, DC Comics Instagram, or on DC UNIVERSE INFINITE Community.
COMICS
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancè Star’s Former Employer Speaks Out After Ben Rathburn's Arrest Led To Termination

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ Season 5 arguably has the most scandalous cast of the franchise, and it appears likely that they’ll hold that title. Ben Rathbun’s complicated story of figuring out who the “real” Mahogany Roca is has confused viewers all season, but his recent arrest became a subject of interest for many as well. Though the arrest came from a prior charge, it appears the reality star lost his job not too long after the arrest.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Batman Billboard Truck Outside Discovery HQ Urges WBD to Make the Batfleck Movie

Fans of Ben Affleck's Batman are igniting their own "Bat-Signal" outside Discovery Global Headquarters in New York City. After the viral campaign to release the Snyder Cut of director Zack Snyder's Justice League, Batfleck fans continue to rally behind the effort to convince the merged Warner Bros. Discovery to greenlight Affleck's unmade Batman movie. "We request that you please make Ben Affleck's solo Batman movie," reads a digital billboard addressing Discovery, Inc. CEO David Zaslav. The ad asks Zaslav and WBD to give Affleck creative control to make a "key chapter in the SnyderVerse" and the "best Batman movie ever made."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

L.A. is investigating 50-year-old police gangs, finally

(Reuters) - Poor, mostly minority communities around the country have complained for decades that some local law enforcement agencies often behave more like racist criminal street gangs than sworn peace officers, unlawfully terrorizing Black and Latino communities. Although serious efforts to confront the issue on a systemic level have been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
