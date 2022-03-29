67 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 67 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 13 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Monday, March 28.Another Pfizer, Moderna COVID booster gets FDA OK for ages 50-plus
This brings the state’s total number of cases to 794,292 with 12,396 deaths.
MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 1