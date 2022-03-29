ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Velveteen Dream Says He Still Wants To Have A Career With WWE NXT

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star Patrick Clark (Velveteen Dream) talked about the #SpeakingOut accusations that were made against him and claimed that...

www.pwmania.com

411mania.com

Bianca Belair Cuts Becky Lynch’s Hair on WWE Raw

Bianca Belair got payback on Becky Lynch during tonight’s Raw by taking a little off the top. Belair returned to Raw on tonight’s show after being off last week selling an injury at Lynch’s hands. During the segment, Lynch came down to the ring and attacked Belair with a chair, then pulled out a pair of scissors to try and cut her WrestleMania opponent’s braid off.
WWE
ComicBook

Paul Heyman Confirms His Future With the WWE

Paul Heyman has been back with the WWE ever since he returned to be Brock Lesnar's advocate back in 2012. Since then he's worked with a number of wrestlers both onscreen and behind the scenes and even oversaw Raw's creative direction as its executive director from 2019-2020. He's currently working as the special counsel for "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and, during an interview with the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast, he confirmed he quietly signed a long-term contract last year.
WWE
ComicBook

Vince McMahon Announces Seth Rollins' WrestleMania 38 Match

WWE released the footage from Seth Rollins' meeting with Vince McMahon on Monday afternoon, which confirmed that Rollins will have a match at WrestleMania 38 this coming weekend. The clip shows Rollins strutting into McMahon's office, who asks the former world champion why he didn't just ask McMahon for a match rather than jump through so many hoops on recent episodes of Raw. He then confirmed that Rollins would have a match, but added that McMahon will pick his opponent and he won't learn who it is until he's in the ring.
WWE
FanSided

WWE rumors: Will Cody Rhodes be at Raw in Pittsburgh before WrestleMania?

All rumors indicate that Cody Rhodes will be at WrestleMania 38 and has already signed with WWE, but will he be on the pre-PPV Raw in Pittsburgh?. WWE WrestleMania 38 takes place on Saturday, Apr. 2 and Sunday, Apr. 3, live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. While there are plenty of huge matches scheduled for the show, WWE and wrestling fans as a whole are wondering what is the latest with Cody Rhodes.
WWE
PWMania

Video: Trish Stratus Slaps Becky Lynch At WWE Live Event In Toronto

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made an appearance at Sunday night’s live event in Toronto, Canada. After Becky Lynch defended her RAW women’s title, Trish got into the ring and there was a confrontation which led to Trish slapping Becky. Rhea Ripley then hit Becky with the Riptide.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Road to WrestleMania Playlist for Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey, Trent Seven Previews Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch, More Raw Video Highlights

– WWE released a Road to Wrestlemania Playlist for Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair:. – BT Sport’s The Run-In previewed Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for WrestleMania 38, with Trent Seven and Rob Armstrong sharing their thoughts. You can check out that clip below:. – WWE released the following...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Defends Name-Dropping AEW On WWE TV In 2019

During a RAW segment the day after AEW Double or Nothing in May 2019, Sami Zayn ridiculed fans for asking him easy questions in a one-off electric chair segment. Since AEW’s inception in 2019, WWE has rarely acknowledged its opposing promotion on its weekly programs. Allusions to All Elite storylines have been made here and there, but blunt name-drops are scarce.
WWE
Wrestling World

Sami Zayn Speaks About Current WWE Character

Sami Zayn, a very famous WWE Superstar, spoke to the New York Post about his current WWE gimmick. He stated that the current character has a lot of his real side in it. “I definitely think there is a lot of the real me in there, a lot,” Sami Zayn said.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Announces “Dark” Matches For Tonight

Eight matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. Tonight’s Dark will feature three Trios matches, two featuring members of The Dark Order. The AEW women’s division will be represented by Tay Conti, Diamante and Emi Sakura, among others. AEW Dark airs every Tuesday at 7pm...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Gives Update On His WWE Executive Role

While Triple H is retiring from in ring competition, that doesn’t mean he will be stepping away from wrestling entirely. In his interview with Stephen A. Smith of ESPN this past Friday, the same interview where he announced his retirement, Triple H stated he would continue as a WWE executive, with a continued focus on recruiting and developing talent.
WWE
PWMania

Ronda Rousey Match Announced For WWE RAW Apparently Not Happening

Over the weekend, it was announced via WWE’s official Facebook page that Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair would team up against Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch during tonight’s WrestleMania RAW. However, the post was deleted and there are no other...
WWE
PWMania

Ronda Rousey On How There’s “Curveballs All The Time” With WWE Creative Plans

During a live stream on Facebook, Ronda Rousey commented on creative plans in WWE:. “A lot of things change all the time. People have an idea of what they want overall months in advance, but as things go along, and a lot of the time the audience has a lot to do with it and the reception, things do change. Sometimes things change in the ring where people think it’s going to be one thing and then the ref is like ‘nope, this is what’s happening.’ And it’s not as set in stone as you would think. We get curveballs all the time.”
WWE
PWMania

Dolph Ziggler Speaks On Staying Ready When WWE Doesn’t Use Him and More

Dolph Ziggler did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote Saturday’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver special. Here are the highlights:. Being serious about his craft in between the ropes:. “Realistically, 16 or 17 of my past years with the company haven’t worked out,” says Ziggler, who could—or perhaps...
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (3/29)

The final NXT before Stand & Deliver will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center. WWE has announced the following lineup- -Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Legado Del Fantasma. -Roderick Strong vs. A-Kid vs. Cameron Grimes (Qualifier For North American Championship Ladder Match) Stay tuned to PWMania.com for...
WWE
PWMania

Arn Anderson Comments On AEW Stars Disappearing From Television

During his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Arn Anderson was asked about if AEW talent disappearing for long periods of time is a problem. Here was Anderson’s response:. “I agree 100%. My son being one of those, if you remember correctly, his debut match was being partnered with Cody. They had a really good match with QT and one of the other kids, but it’s been so far back, nobody remembers it. He had his three or four weeks.”
ComicBook

WWE NXT's Cameron Grimes Earns Final Spot in North American Title Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver

Tonight's NXT closed out with the Last Chance Triple Threat match, which would decide if Roderick Strong, Cameron Grimes, or A-Kid would take the last spot in the North American Championship Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver. They all utilized caution at first and then exchanged holds but they kept getting broken up as did the quick pins. Grimes nocked down both competitors but Strong went for a hold only to have A-Kid break it up, and then all three ended up in their corners. Grimes let off a taunt and then a huge kick to Strong and then A-Kid knocked them both down with kicks.
WWE

