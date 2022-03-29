Velveteen Dream Says He Still Wants To Have A Career With WWE NXT

During a live stream on Facebook, Ronda Rousey commented on creative plans in WWE:. “A lot of things change all the time. People have an idea of what they want overall months in advance, but as things go along, and a lot of the time the audience has a lot to do with it and the reception, things do change. Sometimes things change in the ring where people think it’s going to be one thing and then the ref is like ‘nope, this is what’s happening.’ And it’s not as set in stone as you would think. We get curveballs all the time.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO