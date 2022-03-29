ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

Man faces OVI charges in fatal crash with 1-year-old

By Cris Belle
 1 day ago

ELYRIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — An Elyria man is facing charges after a fatal crash involving a mother and her 1-year-old baby.

Logan Townsley, 22, has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and OVI, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol .

Troopers responded to a crash on West Ridge Road near Dellefield Road in Elyria Township around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers say Kaylie Eskins, 30, of Lorain was driving a 2011 Ford Focus with her 1-year-old baby boy strapped in his car seat in the backseat when a 2008 Audi S5 driven by Townsley allegedly rear ended her.

Kaylie was pronounced dead that scene. Her baby was taken to the hospital then life-flighted to Rainbow Babies University Hospital in Cleveland with serious injuries.

Townsley was taken to the hospital with minor injuries when police discovered he had been allegedly driving under the influence. He was taken to Lorain County Jail.

A passenger in the Audi was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Excessive speed is also considered to be a factor in the crash. It remains under investigation.

