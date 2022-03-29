Severe weather, strong gusts, fast-moving storms to blast through Houston ahead of perfect spring day

Houston-area commuters could be in for a wet drive on Wednesday morning as a low pressure system brings strong winds and potential severe thunderstorms to South Texas. (Citysqwirl/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A line of strong storms is expected to pass quickly through Houston and the Texas Gulf Coast this week as a large low pressure system sweeps down from the Rocky Mountains across the Plains and Deep South.

Weatherbug projections predict "big storms" developing from the system as it veers south and mixes with humid air pumping off the Gulf of Mexico. Houstonians are not likely to receive the worst of it, but strong winds and a blitz of rowdy thunderstorms could make things interesting for commuters over the next 24 hours. On Tuesday, Houston will see highs in the low 80s and steady winds blowing between 15 to 25 mph with gusts of up to 35 mph.

Blustery conditions will continue into Tuesday night. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in greater Houston overnight Tuesday ahead of a line of rain and potentially severe thunderstorms projected to arrive at the city's north and western suburbs around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The system should pass by late Wednesday morning and temperatures are expected to rise into the 80s by that afternoon as dry air lingers and clouds disperse in the region.

Thursday in Houston should be, well, pretty much perfect —a sunny and dry with highs in the mid-70s and humidity in the single digits, per the latest AccuWeather models. Moisture will begin to creep back in Friday along with clouds. Saturday and Sunday should usher in the return of low to mid 80-degree highs. By Monday, humidity is expected to climb up to as much as 80 percent in Houston and thunderstorms could be in the cards.

In the meantime, be sure to keep your hat on tight and drive safely if you find yourself in stormy conditions during your Wednesday morning commute. It'll all be worth it for that ideal (and hopefully not final) dry spring day in H-Town this year.

More Weather

- FOX 26 meteorologist Jim Siebert leaving Houston after 15 years

- Hurricanes likely to increase in Gulf of Mexico, UN report warns

- ERCOT dashboard allows you to track Texas energy grid supply

- 400,000 Texas customers could lose power over energy company dispute

For the latest and best from Chron, sign up for our daily newsletter here.