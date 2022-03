Marble columns stand inside the lobby of 15 Central Park West, in New York City. Throughout the late 2000s and early 2010s, the growing presence of fabulously wealthy Russian oligarchs in high-end housing markets such as Manhattan, Miami and Los Angeles was the real estate industry’s worst kept secret. Although many eschewed publicity, they weren’t hard to spot. They often arrived by private jet and pulled up to luxury buildings around town in cars that cost more than most two-family homes, along with entourages of bodyguards, assistants and traveling maids. They inked purchases so eye-popping that some of them inevitably made the newspapers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO