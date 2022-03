Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant doesn’t want to hear any form of disrespect to the Detroit Pistons. After securing a hard-fought 130-123 win over the Pistons on Tuesday, Durant was asked about his thoughts on allowing a “team like Detroit” to score 123 on them. It appeared the Nets star didn’t like the phrasing at all–which seemed disrespectful to the young squad–and asked back to the reporter what he means by that. KD went on to defend the Motor City franchise and reminded everyone that they are playing really well in the past few weeks.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO