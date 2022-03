As escapes from the forest go, it was up there with Hansel and Gretel’s. At the 2012 Masters, on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff against Louis Oosthuizen, Bubba Watson pulled his drive deep into the right trees on No. 10 at Augusta National. His chances of survival looked decidedly grim. Except to Bubba himself.

GOLF ・ 6 HOURS AGO