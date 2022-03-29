Evan Prater Comments on his QB Battle with Ben Bryant

The two passers are vying to be Desmond Ridder's successor during the 2022 season.

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats 2022 quarterback battle is in full swing as both Evan Prater and Ben Bryant compete for the top position. We have crossed the midway point of spring practice, and there isn't a clear leader for QB1 right now.

Bryant (3,121 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, seven interceptions in 2021) has the starting experience gained at Eastern Michigan last season, while Prater is the highest-ranked offensive recruit in the 247Sports era. The yin and yang is real in Clifton, and Prater discussed some of the battle intricacies with media members on Tuesday.

"Yeah, they were very transparent with me," Prater said about the coaches messaging before spring practice. "They just told me that competition is going to bring the best out of both of us. And I knew even if Ben (Bryant) didn't come back, it's not like something is just going to be given to you. You gotta earn everything. With Ben being here, I'm excited it's great competition. We fuel each other to be the best every day out here. I'm just excited for him to be a part of it. We are here to compete."

Prater recognizes that Bryant is an obstacle to earning extensive playing time, but he's happy to have his friend back on the team.

"I mean that playing time definitely helps, and he's a competitor at heart," Prater said about the changes he's noticed in Bryant's game. "I know it; I was here with him his first year. It's not like our relationship has changed at all with him being away for a year, but glad to have him back. Glad to be able to work with him."

