ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

﻿Nearly 100 NYC first responders, front-line workers rally to demand jobs lost due to vaccine mandate

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1szkov_0etB46CD00

Close to 100 city first responders and front-line workers came together Tuesday to demand the city give them their jobs back.

The rally follows Mayor Eric Adams' recent decision to drop the vaccine mandate for professional athletics and performers.

Organizers say close to 1,500 city workers and first responders have been fired for refusing to get vaccinated. They say another 5,000 front-line workers are on the verge of termination in the next couple of weeks.

The protesters say the city isn't being fair to city workers who were on the front line during the pandemic.

Council Member Vickie Paladino says her office will be introducing legislation that would regulate executive emergency power in order to get terminated city workers reinstated to their jobs.

Comments / 5

Janet Rovak
1d ago

Should have went to DC & Support the People Freedom Convoy, they where fighting to get rid of mandate & more importantly the Emergency Care Act! As long as Joe Brandon Biden has that control it makes it harder to get it reversed

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

Disgraced ex-NY Governor Andrew Cuomo is accused by state audit of deliberately excluding 4,000 COVID deaths in nursing homes from totals for 10 MONTHS to make his response look better

Disgraced former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo's Department of Health deliberately undercounted the number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths by more than 4,000, - and at times by more than 50 percent state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in an audit released on Tuesday night. Death counts which were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
Gothamist.com

Dozens of city workers sent to clear homeless encampment under BQE

Heriberto Medina watched the compactor of a city garbage truck swallow up the tent he’d taken shelter in for months under the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway. Police and sanitation workers on Monday had given him a chance to pack it up, but he said he was too tired to dismantle his camp. When the debris was cleared, he was left with a bicycle, two backpacks stuffed with clothes, and a small white stool.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

Hundreds of thousands to get SNAP boost as new $1.4million program is launched – are you eligible?

INCREASED Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits start this month for hundreds of thousands of families. About 200,000 Massachusetts households will see the boost to their SNAP benefits to reflect rising utility costs. The Department of Transitional Assistance said SNAP benefits are determined partly by average utility bills. Massachusetts received federal...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Protest#Council
BGR.com

You’re almost out of time to apply for $1,000 a month in stimulus money

A deadline is fast approaching for a program that will provide what amounts to $1,000 per month in stimulus checks for certain people in one of the most populous states in the country. The people in question are artists, and the program is called Creatives Rebuild New York. It’s an effort that’s actually one of the few sources of such funding right now. Since, of course, the federal government stopped sending out such payments.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Protests
Wbaltv.com

Lawmakers could soon eliminate state income tax for retirees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers are close to an agreement on eliminating the state income tax for retirees. There is $350 million in tax relief in the state budget bill, which is now on the Senate floor. Discussions have been going on for weeks. The sticking point is how to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Become The Proud Owner Of An Entire Town In New York State

If you loved playing Sim City, and have dreamed of owning your very own town here in New York State, you're in luck. Get ready to have some major cash though. Sometimes when you open Zillow, you might find an entire ghost town or western town for sale. Here in New York, you'll find a town, but not like those examples.
News 12

News 12

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy