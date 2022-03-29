﻿Nearly 100 NYC first responders, front-line workers rally to demand jobs lost due to vaccine mandate

Close to 100 city first responders and front-line workers came together Tuesday to demand the city give them their jobs back.

The rally follows Mayor Eric Adams' recent decision to drop the vaccine mandate for professional athletics and performers.

Organizers say close to 1,500 city workers and first responders have been fired for refusing to get vaccinated. They say another 5,000 front-line workers are on the verge of termination in the next couple of weeks.

The protesters say the city isn't being fair to city workers who were on the front line during the pandemic.

Council Member Vickie Paladino says her office will be introducing legislation that would regulate executive emergency power in order to get terminated city workers reinstated to their jobs.