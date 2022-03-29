ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drivers caravan into NYC to urge Uber, Lyft to include fuel surcharge

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 1 day ago
Hundreds of drivers called on ride-share apps like Uber and Lyft to pay them fairly, include a fuel surcharge and to roll back the commission they take on drivers' tips.

They gathered in Fort Greene for a caravan that ended outside Uber’s Manhattan office.

Jahongir Ibadov, of Midwood, says he can't afford to do maintenance on his car.

"Today we are paying $60, $70 of the gas – it’s not fair," he said.

Raul Rivera, of Soundview, says he is spending more time at the pump than on the road.

“I've gone [to get gas] to four times a day, sometimes five,” he told News 12.

He says in order to make any money, he and his fellow Taxi and Limousine Commission drivers have to spend at least 10 hours behind the wheel.

A spokesperson for Lyft says they already have a fuel surcharge in place that goes to the drivers.

News 12 reached out to Uber and is awaiting a response.

Related
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
MassLive.com

Lyft, following Uber, to add gas surcharge on rides

On Monday the ride-hailing service Lyft said it plans on adding a small fee to its rides to account for the nationwide surge in gas prices, according to CNN. The fee will go to its drivers who are independent contractors, making them responsible for the cost of filling their own tanks.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

‘My tenants are not paying rent’: NYC landlord posts huge sign over ‘being owed $17k’

A frustrated New York landlord has posted a huge sign on a property calling out his tenants for allegedly owing him $17,000 in rent.“My tenants on the first floor are not paying rent,” reads the sign on the building owned by landlords Calvin and Jean Thompson in Queens.The couple have owned the two-family home since 1989 and say they are in the process of evicting the tenants in Queens Housing Court, according to The New York Post.In the meantime, the large sign can be seen by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway and has featured in a TikTok video...
POLITICS
PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Gotham Weekly

Thinking of Moving Out of New York City? Some Cautionary Words

First of all, full disclosure. My wife and I have owned a home near Woodstock, NY for years. My wife was brought up surrounded by nature in Pennsylvania and thrives on feeding birds and chipmunks, and I was born on 50th street and 8th Avenue and am energized by street life, asphalt, and the A train. We live in the West Village, and have for many years, including through the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

15-year-old stabbed on subway platform in Upper Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times on a subway platform in Upper Manhattan. It happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday at the 145th Street station in Hamilton Heights.Police said the teen got into an argument with a group of four people, when one of them pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him three times. He was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. The search continues for his attackers. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

News 12

