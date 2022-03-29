Drivers caravan into NYC to urge Uber, Lyft to include fuel surcharge

Hundreds of drivers called on ride-share apps like Uber and Lyft to pay them fairly, include a fuel surcharge and to roll back the commission they take on drivers' tips.

They gathered in Fort Greene for a caravan that ended outside Uber’s Manhattan office.

Jahongir Ibadov, of Midwood, says he can't afford to do maintenance on his car.

"Today we are paying $60, $70 of the gas – it’s not fair," he said.

Raul Rivera, of Soundview, says he is spending more time at the pump than on the road.

“I've gone [to get gas] to four times a day, sometimes five,” he told News 12.

He says in order to make any money, he and his fellow Taxi and Limousine Commission drivers have to spend at least 10 hours behind the wheel.

A spokesperson for Lyft says they already have a fuel surcharge in place that goes to the drivers.

News 12 reached out to Uber and is awaiting a response.