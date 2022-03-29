House fire reported in Perry Hall

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, an armed employee threatened another employee in the 5300-block of Campbell Boulevard in Nottingham (21236). At 10:15 p.m. on Friday, March 25, an individual attempted to break into a store at White Marsh Mall, located in the 8200-block …
