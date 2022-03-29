House fire reported in Perry Hall

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police responded to the third double shooting of Friday afternoon after a man and woman were shot in Northeast Baltimore. Patrol officers responded around 5 p.m. to the 4800 block of Cordelia Avenue when they heard gunfire. At the scene they found a 21-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were hospitalized for treatment. Northwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup. The shooting comes after two double shootings were reported in the Central District of Baltimore. Officers responded at 3:18 p.m. to the 1700 block of McCulloh Street for a Shot Spotter alert, where they found a man who had been shot in the chest and a woman who was shot in the leg. About an hour before that, officers were called to the Inner Harbor at the 500 block of South Charles Street about 2 p.m., where they found an 18-year-old and a man shot, Baltimore Police said. Anyone with information in those shootings are asked to call Central District shooting detectives at (410) 396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 DAYS AGO