ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

HPD cruiser catches fire after crash during pursuit in NW Houston

By NTV Houston Newsroom
ntvhoustonnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – An HPD patrol car caught fire after crash during a chase in northwest Houston early Tuesday. The crash happened after 1:00 a.m. at the intersection of Fairbanks N....

ntvhoustonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

HPD: 2 injured after gunmen shoot up car in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department says two men were injured after gunmen opened fire on a vehicle, leaving it riddled with bullets. It happened just after 12 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Harwin Drive and Ranchester Drive in southwest Houston. Houston police tell KHOU 11 that...
HOUSTON, TX
WCTV

2 vehicles catch on fire after crashing into power pole in Suwannee Co.

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Suwannee County Fire Rescue says it responded when two vehicles caught on fire after crashing into a power pole Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of County Road 250 and 201st Road around 11 a.m. CR 250 was closed to through traffic at the time because of the downed power lines, SCFR says.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Click2Houston.com

1 person dead after townhome catches on fire in west Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – A man was pronounced dead after firefighters with Houston Fire Department said a townhome caught on fire Thursday afternoon. The fire happened at around 1 p.m. at the Briarforest Townhomes in the 6400 block of Burgoyne Drive near South Voss Road in west Houston. Officials say two...
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Couple Killed Man Who Skipped Line in Vegas Grocery Store, Cops Say

A dispute over a grocery store line led to the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in Las Vegas last November, police allege. Patrick O’Neal was angry when Daijenai Levi, 22, skipped in front of him in line at a convenience store. After the two got into a verbal fight and Levi apologized, an employee escorted O’Neal out—but not before he hurled an expletive at Levi. That’s when police say Levi left the store and returned with her partner, Isaiah Levi, 21, who shot O’Neal in the store’s parking lot. Isaiah allegedly told O’Neal that if he messed with his girlfriend, “I’ll shoot you again.” Security video showed Levi trying to retrieve the bullet casing from the parking lot before fleeing, cops said. The couple was eventually arrested last month in Killeen, Texas, and charged with conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary.
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpd#Cruiser#Hpd North Shepherd#Hpd Vcd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Miami Herald

18-year-old suspected of killing man at McDonald’s is shot days later by Texas police

An 18-year-old Texas man shot and killed by police earlier this month is believed to have gunned down a father waiting in line at a McDonald’s in Houston, police said. A man identified as Clifton Zeno was fatally shot inside of a McDonald’s on the night of Feb. 23 in west Houston, McClatchy News previously reported. Zeno and a man were arguing over a spot in line when the suspect pulled out a gun, opened fire and ran out of the restaurant, witnesses told police.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy