The Collins-Maxwell boys basketball program continued to make progress during the 2021-2022 season. The Spartans went just 2-19 their first year as a program in 2017-2018. They went 5-15 the following year and 7-15 the next two before finishing their 2021-2022 campaign at 9-11 overall and 6-6 in the Iowa State Conference South Division.

COLLINS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO