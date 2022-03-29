ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

Fair Vote Washington Snohomish County chapter to meet virtually April 2

By Name
mltnews.com
 1 day ago

The Snohomish County chapter of FairVote Washington will hold a virtual meeting Saturday,...

mltnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
landline.media

Parking, restroom bills pass in Washington state

Washington state lawmakers have OK’d money to keep the state’s rest areas open, preserving vital parking, and they passed a bill to ensure that truckers who work at the state’s ports have access to restrooms there. Listen to our full show. Washington state lawmakers have OK’d money...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Snohomish County steps in to save Early Learning Center amid shortage

EVERETT, Wash. — After months of uncertainty, Everett Community College's Early Learning Center will continue to operate. Last November, the college announced plans to find an outside partner to operate the Early Learning Center, which provides care and educational opportunities to infants and children up to age 5. Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers stepped forward to offer funding for the long-term sustainability of the learning center.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Skagit Valley Herald

Area Briefly: Accessory dwelling units get OK in Snohomish County; additional judge positions get approved

Snohomish County OKs detached accessory dwelling units. Snohomish County Council members voted unanimously last week to ease restrictions on rural detached accessory dwelling units. The change now allows rural parcels as small as 25,000 square feet to have these housing units, sometimes referred to as "mother-in-law" units. "This is a...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Snohomish County, WA
Snohomish County, WA
Elections
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Snohomish County, WA
Government
WINKNEWS.com

The School District of Lee County holding a teacher recruitment fair in April

The School District of Lee County holding a teacher recruitment fair to interview people and fill the district’s vacant teaching positions next month. The school district says to be eligible for a teaching position you must have at least one of the following requirements; a valid standard teaching certificate from Florida or another state, you are expected to graduate from a college of education by August 2022, or you hold a bachelor’s degree in an area where certification can be obtained, or any degree major and a passing score on a subject area exam.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NewsTimes

Alaska Rep. Don Young to lie in state at US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving Republican in House history, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on March 29, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Monday. Young's office announced the congressman's death in a statement Friday night. He was 88. Young, who was first elected to...
ALASKA STATE
CBS Baltimore

With Vote To Legalize On The Horizon, Recreational Marijuana Approval Remains High, Poll Finds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two-thirds of Marylanders support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, according to the latest Goucher College poll released Tuesday. Support for the legalization of cannabis is at its highest point since Goucher College starting polling around marijuana in October 2013. Although a majority of those polled supported legalization, there was some clear division in support along party lines. Among Democrats, 77% support while 18% percent oppose it. More Republicans are supporting legalizing marijuana use than ever before, with 50% of those polled supporting the move and 47% opposing it. Among independents, 60% support it and 34% oppose it. Only 57% of residents supported legalizing...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Meeting#Fair Vote#Fairvote Washington
SFGate

Why a California Congressman Has Proposed a Four-Day Workweek

The coronavirus pandemic has changed many things about work, with millions of people doing their jobs from home, others quitting altogether, and some — as they finally return to the office after two long years — expecting a greater degree of flexibility. But one California congressman, Rep. Mark...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVIA

Official guilty of illegally entering Capitol grounds Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has convicted an elected official from New Mexico of illegally entering restricted U.S. Capitol grounds but acquitted him of engaging in disorderly conduct during the riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden heard one day of testimony without a jury Monday before handing down a verdict Tuesday in the misdemeanor case against Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin. Griffin’s Washington, D.C., trial was the second among the hundreds of federal cases arising from the Jan. 6, 2021, siege. Griffin is among the few riot defendants who wasn’t accused of entering the Capitol building or engaging in violent or destructive behavior.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KIRO 7 Seattle

Inslee signs measure making pickleball official WA sport

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Pickleball is now officially Washington’s state sport. Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday signed a measure into law granting the game status among a long list of official state symbols, including: Palouse Falls as the state waterfall, the Columbian mammoth as the state fossil and the marmota olympus, also known as the Olympic marmot, as the state endemic mammal.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

U.S. law firm Brownstein Hyatt quits RNC's Jan. 6 subpoena lawsuit

(Reuters) - The U.S. lobbying heavyweight Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck on Tuesday withdrew from representing the Republican National Committee in its closely watched legal challenge against Salesforce.com Inc and the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Two partners at the firm had represented the...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Washington governor signs bills tightening gun rules

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a package of bills Wednesday tightening the state's gun laws, including a measure that bans the manufacture, distribution and sale of firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.Washington joins nine other states, including California and New Jersey, that restrict magazine capacity size.“We are not willing to accept gun violence as a normal part of life in the state of Washington,” Inslee, a Democrat, said at a news conference in the Capitol’s state reception room, where he was surrounded by lawmakers and other supporters of the new laws.The Capitol was closed to...
POLITICS
WJHL

Washington County, TN mayoral candidate hosts meet & greets

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County mayoral candidate Robbie Tester has hosted several events to gain support from community members. The current commissioner for the county’s 12th District will appear on the May primary Republican ballot alongside incumbent Mayor Joe Grandy. The winner of the May primary will appear in the August General Election. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy