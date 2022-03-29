ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

🔓TELL US: How is inflation affecting you?

click orlando
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s face it, inflation is probably affecting just about every one at this point. Whether it’s gas prices, cost of groceries or paying rent, many are struggling to stay afloat. The most recent...

www.clickorlando.com

Comments / 0

CBS Chicago

Here's how much inflation is costing Americans each month

Spiraling inflation is costing the typical U.S. household an additional $296 per month — and shows little sign of slowing anytime soon, according to a new analysis by Moody's Analytics. Supply-chain constraints and robust economic demand, combined with U.S. sanctions on Russian businesses, are driving broad increases in the price of food, energy and other items. The Consumer Price Index, a measure of changing prices over time of a basket of goods, rose 7.9% in February from a year ago — the fastest annual rate since the Reagan administration."It's going to get worse before it gets better," the economic research firm...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#New Cars#Rental Cars#Solutionairies
Right Wing Uncut

Billionaire supermarket CEO: Buy now, food inflation will only get much worse

John Catsimatidis, the billionaire owner and CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes, urged Americans to "buy" now because food inflation will only get much worse. "I've seen price increases coming through for the month of March. I've seen them coming through April and May. Between price increases and shrinkflation -- where it used to be 32 ounces, now it's going to be 28 ounces – it's anywhere from a 12 to a 20% increase in food prices," Catsimatidis told Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday.
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

Here’s What a Gallon of Gas Cost the Year You Were Born

As gas prices spike to historic levels, it’s hard not to remember the good old days — but how good were they, really?. Adjusting for inflation gives an apples-to-apples comparison to the numbers we’re seeing today. Using data from the U.S. Department of Energy as well as the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator, let’s take a look at 50 years of gas prices.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Cost of living: 'My pay isn't keeping up with rising prices'

UK wage growth failed to keep up with the rising cost of living between November and January, new figures show. Wages rose, but when taking rising prices into account, regular pay showed a 1% fall from a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said. Gamu Nyasoro, a senior registered...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Voices: You need money to cut your cost of living – many don’t have that option

Rishi Sunak is the richest MP in the House of Commons. It is worth bearing that in mind in the context of how he treats the poorest people in the country whose finances he oversees.The latest figures suggest those finances are in better shape than anyone expected. That gives him room for manoeuvre as he faces his biggest crisis: inflation, ie. the cost of living crisis it has created. The official rate of inflation is big and ugly enough, but, as my colleague Hamish McCrae explained this week, it is possible to reduce its impact.Your own personal rate of inflation...
BUSINESS
Fortune

U.S. gas prices aren’t quite at record highs, if you account for inflation, but soaring oil costs could change that soon

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Tuesday, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline broke a 14-year record in the U.S., according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), as the national average gas price soared past its previous peak of $4.144 per gallon, set in July 2008, and continued rising to hit $4.318 per gallon on Thursday.
TRAFFIC
Washington Examiner

Why inflation will get worse before it gets better

On March 21, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a lecture titled "Restoring Price Stability" at the 38th Annual Economic Policy Conference National Association for Business Economics in Washington, D.C. On the topic of inflation, foremost in the minds of most Americans, Powell admitted he and his colleagues grossly underestimated...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOXBusiness

Most Americans seeing effects of inflation, survey claims, with many not expecting any relief

Most Americans are beginning to see the impact that surging inflation is having on their wallets, according to a new survey from market research company Datassential. Inflation rose to yet another new 40-year high in February, during which the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 7.9% annually. It marked the highest inflation rate increase since January 1982, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), also surpassing records set the previous two months.
BUSINESS
BBC

People face biggest drop in living standards since 1956

The UK is facing its biggest drop in living standards on record as wages fail to keep pace with rising prices. Soaring energy prices could push inflation to a 40-year high of 8.7% in the final three months of 2022, the government forecaster said. Rising prices and tax hikes mean...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Rising cost of living is having a devastating impact

Jack Monroe’s powerful comments to the work and pensions select committee tell us more about the social security system than some MPs might have realised (Cost of living crisis could be fatal for some UK children, Jack Monroe tells MPs, 9 March). Eight years ago, Monroe told an all-party...
U.K.

