Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-04 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River at Hazleton. Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Montezuma. .Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the Wabash River from Montezuma downstream, and on the White River at Hazleton. Flooding on the Wabash River will persist into Wednesday for some areas. Flooding on the White River is expected to end today. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 14.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM EDT Thursday was 14.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PARKE COUNTY, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO