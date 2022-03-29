Gavin Newsom first to appoint openly transgender judge to California bench

California G ov. Gavin Newsom , a Democrat, became the first governor in state history to appoint an openly transgender judge to the bench Friday.

Andi Mudryk, a biological man who identifies as a woman, was appointed to serve the Sacramento County Superior Court .



Mudryk, 58, is the second openly transgender judge in the Golden State but the first to receive a gubernatorial appointment, according to a report .

"I'm grateful to Gov. Newsom's leadership, making his vision of a California for all come true in many aspects, including fully diversifying the bench," Mudryk said.



Mudryk had been the chief deputy director at the state Department of Rehabilitation, the report noted.

The judge, who has brittle bone disease, has worked to support Californians with disabilities in employment, equality in the state, and independent living while serving as chief counsel for the department.

Victoria Kolakowski, who was elected in 2010 as California's first openly transgender judge, lauded Mudryk's appointment.

"Andi Mudryk is a great appointment and will be a wonderful judge. I'm glad to finally have a trans colleague on the bench in California," Kolakowski posted to Twitter.

Mudryk was one of eight judicial appointments and will fill the seat of retired Judge Benjamin Davidson, according to the report.