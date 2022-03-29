Pittsburgh’s University Prep on modified lockdown after guns found in nearby home

PITTSBURGH — University Prep in Pittsburgh’s Hill District is operating on modified lockdown after guns were found at a nearby, abandoned home.

The home where the guns were found is on Vancroft Street, about 0.3 miles away from the school, a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed to Channel 11.

The spokesperson said a modified lockdown means no one is permitted inside or outside of the school without a pre-scheduled appointment.

Our crews spotted police K-9s sweeping the area around the home just after 11 a.m.

No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates.

