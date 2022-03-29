ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh’s University Prep on modified lockdown after guns found in nearby home

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NZZcS_0etAyQd800

PITTSBURGH — University Prep in Pittsburgh’s Hill District is operating on modified lockdown after guns were found at a nearby, abandoned home.

The home where the guns were found is on Vancroft Street, about 0.3 miles away from the school, a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed to Channel 11.

The spokesperson said a modified lockdown means no one is permitted inside or outside of the school without a pre-scheduled appointment.

Our crews spotted police K-9s sweeping the area around the home just after 11 a.m.

No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man found dead in middle of Pittsburgh street

PITTSBURGH — A man was found dead in the middle of a street in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood Friday afternoon, police confirm to Channel 11. Pittsburgh police investigated the area of Shadeland Avenue and Stokes Way. The medical examiner is also on the scene. Police would not provide...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Home, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Found Shot To Death In Hill District

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Hill District. Forty-five-year=old Tiwand Hill was found shot to death in an apartment on Bedford Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. His brother Ted Hill told KDKA Tiwand would have turned 46 on Saturday. (Photo: Ted Hill) Robert Thomas has lived in the Hill District for decades. He’s a third-generation business owner of a jitney station on Bedford Avenue. When asked about the shooting, he shook his head in disgust and said “another shooting.” “It’s the same old story. It’s really sad, but what can you do about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#University Prep#Pittsburgh Public Schools#Channel 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Release Slain Uber Driver Christi Spicuzza’s Dashcam Video

By: Meghan Schiller and Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The man accused of killing a local Uber driver and mother of four appeared before a judge for the first time Wednesday. Calvin Crew, 22, is accused of killing Christi Spicuzza, 38, and leaving her body in a wooded area along Rosecrest Drive in February. (Source: Allegheny County) In the courtroom Wednesday, prosecutors played a 20-minute clip of dash camera footage captured by Spicuzza’s rear-facing camera that she operated during her trips employed as an Uber driver. The clip shows a man who police believe to be Crew entering Spicuzza’s vehicle. Spicuzza tried to talk to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFAA

Royse City High School put on lockdown after students caught firing airsoft guns

ROYSE CITY, Texas — Royse City High School was put on lockdown Friday morning after several students were seen firing airsoft pellet guns at other students, police said. No one was injured in the incident, and students were facing "serious ramifications for their actions by the school district and possible criminal charges," according to a police news release from Friday morning.
ROYSE CITY, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Parents Charged Following Confrontation With Connellsville School Bus Driver

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Three parents now face charges following an incident involving a Connellsville school bus driver this month. Some of those parents said they have no regrets after they were charged. Investigators said that they contributed to total chaos on a stopped school bus earlier this month. KDKA’s Shelley Bortz talked to one father who said he was simply defending his children. Jerome Stout said he was doing what any parent would do. “Got a call from my daughter, and there was like a panic in her voice. I couldn’t understand what she was saying, but I knew...
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
78K+
Followers
99K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy