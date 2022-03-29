Jeff Jarrett: You Will See ‘The Last Outlaw’ In The Ring Again In 2022

It looks like veteran talent Tyson Kidd (TJ Wilson) is back to work in his role as a WWE Producer. We noted back in early February how Kidd had taken some time off. He usually works with the WWE women’s division, but Fit Finlay, who has been working behind-the-scenes in WWE NXT for the past year, was brought to the 2022 Royal Rumble event to produce the Women’s Rumble as Kidd hadn’t produced any matches in the weeks leading up to The Rumble. The report on Kidd from February noted that the reason for Kidd’s absence was actually tied to the Royal Rumble, but he was still employed by WWE as a producer, and no other details were provided. Another report noted that there had been rumblings within WWE that said Kidd was quitting the company, but that was chalked up to miscommunication. There was also talk of Kidd being frustrated with the company and unhappy with how things were going, but WWE sources quickly dismissed those rumors.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO