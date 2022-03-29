ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Jarrett: You Will See ‘The Last Outlaw’ In The Ring Again In 2022

By Robert DeFelice
 2 days ago

Jeff Jarrett will be back in the ring in 2022. Jeff Jarrett started out this year by bringing a guitar over the head of EFFY and subsequently defeating him inside the Hammerstein Ballroom at The WRLD on GCW. Since then, he has been a referee for the National Wrestling...

