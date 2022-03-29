ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Crochet is huge right now—here are 10 crochet tools for beginners

By Brittani Rable
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sG2IF_0etAuvN100
Crochet is huge right now—here are 10 crochet tools for beginners The Woobles / JoAnn

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If there’s one thing I can say confidently, it’s that crochet is here to stay. Aside from the resurgence of the '70s aesthetic, crochet has become a pandemic-favorite hobby for many, including myself. The best part is, it’s pretty easy to pick up on and not too expensive to get started.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

What’s even better is that crochet transcends all seasons. Beanies and balaclavas were all over Instagram this winter, and with spring around the corner, we’re moving towards whimsical crocheted vests, retro bucket hats, stylish scrunchies, and more.

If you're looking to yarn-up and join the crochet club, these tools and accessories will help you create the cutest things for spring.

1. This simple, yet trusty beginner-friendly kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s2tVr_0etAuvN100
Sets from The Woobles feature high quality materials and the cutest amigurumi patterns. The Woobles

From Baby Yodas to dinosaurs, adorable amigurumi—the Japanese art of knitting or crocheting small, stuffed yarn creatures—have taken TikTok and Instagram by storm, especially during the pandemic.

The best part is you don’t even have to have background knowledge in crochet to get started! The Woobles offers beginner-friendly kits that guide you along as you craft your chosen critter from their offered patterns. Make it a spring crafting challenge for yourself or gift the final piece for the season’s holidays, birthdays, Mother’s Day, or graduation celebrations. They’ve got helpful instructional videos to give you a visual play-by-play, and the materials themselves are high quality at a fair price point.

Get a Beginner Kit from The Woobles starting at $25

2. This advanced beginners kit featuring a pop-culture icon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hG69w_0etAuvN100
Hello Kitty is here for spring. Stitch & Story

A slightly more challenging kit than one from The Woobles, this Hello Kitty Bunny kit from Stitch & Story is recommended for advanced beginners. This is great for those who are confident in the basic stitches and ready to put their skills to the test.

Once completed, you’ll have just under 10 inches of adorable spring-themed Hello Kitty to gift, display, or cuddle. The kit comes with a hook, 100% cotton yarn, stuffing, a sewing needle, and instructions.

Get the Hello Kitty Bunny Amigurumi Crochet Kit from Stitch & Story for $51.50

3. Stitch markers in fun spring colors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48aXQH_0etAuvN100
Set it and forget it. Michaels

You can count stitches all day, but there’s bound to be a time or two (or many, if you’re me) when you’ll completely lose track. Thankfully these handy little stitch markers make it easy to mark stitches where you need to turn, increase, decrease, or change stitches.

No more going back to recount thrice over or having to backtrack and start over. Plus, they don’t get in the way of your stitching and are easy to hook on with minimal slippage. This particular set boasts a 4.9-star rating from Michaels shoppers, who note that they're incredibly easy to use.

Get the Clover Lock Ring Markers from Michaels for $5.99

4. A simple way to store your hooks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AsrXc_0etAuvN100
Never let your hooks fall victim to the couch crack again. Teamoy

Unless you’re making the same item with the same weight yarn every time you crochet, chances are you’ll need more than one size hook. If you’re not into displaying your crochet hooks somehow, you’ll want to find a way to store them so you don’t lose them. It’s easy to think they’re not hard to lose track of, but they’re ‌prone to disappearing into the couch cracks when you’re not looking.

Enter, this floral folding hook organizer. With plenty of elastic straps to keep hooks in place and even some pockets for your tapestry needles, tape measures, and other tools, you won’t have to go on a living room expedition to find any wayward hooks.

Get a Teamoy Crochet Hook Case from Amazon for $16.99

5. A functional (and adorable) yarn bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eq5sF_0etAuvN100
Form meets function with this yarn holder. Etsy

A yarn bowl is a game-changer for any crocheter. As much as they’re useful, they also serve as decor in their own right. Store and display the skeins you’re currently using with a charming ceramic yan bowl.

Feed the tail of your yarn through the opening and crochet away without worrying about tangles and manual unwinding as you go. Yarn bowls on Etsy are often handmade so you get to support other crafters while getting an enviably awesome crochet accessory and decor piece.

Shop yarn bowls from Etsy

6. Quality crochet hooks in every size

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ztvnZ_0etAuvN100
Reliable and affordable—yes, please! JoAnn / Moogly Blog

Just like a painter knows the difference a good quality brush makes, the same goes for crochet hooks. They’ve got to be both ergonomic and sturdy. Fortunately, there are hooks out there that achieve this without breaking the bank.

Susan Bates is a craft store staple—and for good reason. The brand doesn’t disappoint, especially when it comes to aluminum head crochet hooks. A luxe step up from a fully aluminum hook, these have a lightweight bamboo handle that makes them a dream to use.

Get Susan Bates Bamboo Handle Crochet Hooks from JoAnn starting at $4.49

7. Fan-favorite yarn in every color imaginable

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ps6yS_0etAuvN100
No shortage of shades here. Michaels

Michaels is a one-stop craft shop for makers everywhere, and home to fan-favorite Impeccable yarn . With just about every color imaginable, this yarn is great for a variety of projects, from hats and headbands to blankets and vests.

It’s 100% acrylic, not scratchy, and doesn’t pill super easily. Experienced crocheters rave about the versatility and say they can always rely on all 50+ shades of Impeccable for their projects.

Get Impeccable Solid Yarn by Loops & Threads from Michaels from $1.47

8. The ultimate book of stitches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ILLtt_0etAuvN100
Dictionary, but make it fashion. JoAnn / Amazon

Got the hang of the basics and want to branch out? This crochet stitch dictionary has over 200 different types of crochet stitches with easy-to-follow pictorials. You could get online and try to find YouTube videos on new stitches to try, but let’s be real, how easy is it to get distracted along the way?

We’ve all accidentally spiraled down a YouTube click hole. With your stitch dictionary, you can keep your mind on your craft and not videos of meerkat social habits. Plus, it’s just nice to unplug every once in a while.

Get the Crochet Stitch Dictionary Book from Amazon for $16.39

9. Some yarn scissors designed for smooth snipping

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oa32c_0etAuvN100
Dull scissors do no good. JoAnn

Trying to cut your yarn with any old dull scissors is like trying to cut bread with a butter knife. Having scissors specifically designed for your yarn projects is a game-changer.

These scissors from Singer are a nice compact size, comfortable to handle, and won’t dull easily from cutting yarn. No more frazzled and frayed ends poking out from where you’ve tried to weave them in. Plus, the nano-tipped blades are pointed and narrow enough that you won’t risk accidentally cutting a stitch like you would with standard clunky scissors.

Get the Singer ProSeries Detail Scissors from Amazon for $10.55

10. Or this more travel-friendly option

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30shPJ_0etAuvN100
Life hack alert. JoAnn

Whether you like to take your projects with you when you travel or simply don’t want to bother with standard scissors, this pendant makes it easy to cut your yarn anytime, anywhere. You won’t have to spend time hunting your scissors down when you’re wearing what you need.

This pendant is a rotary style cutter, so it’s also safe to use and compact enough to not take up unnecessary space if you do decide to pack it away in your project bag.

Get the Clover Yarn Cutter Pendant from JoAnn for $8.99

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for once weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Crochet is huge right now—here are 10 crochet tools for beginners

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Queen sheets with 90,000 5-star reviews are only $22 right now

Good queen sheets sets that are on sale can have a shockingly significant impact on your quality of sleep. And so many people have finally come to that realization. Sheets can affect everything from general comfort to temperature control, which is obviously hugely important. Bed sheets can also mean the...
RETAIL
SPY

Save Coin Without Sacrificing Comfort With These Cloud Couch Dupes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Every once in a while a trend comes along on TikTok or Instagram that has us seriously reconsidering our own home design game. Right now, Restoration Hardware’s cloud couch is it, and really we can’t blame people for being obsessed. If you haven’t heard of the cloud couch, it’s exactly what it sounds like. The oversized white sofa doesn’t just look like a comfy cloud either — both the seat and back cushions are...
LIFESTYLE
PopSugar

8 Pieces of Outdoor Furniture the Rain Won't Ruin

There's nothing worse than finally investing in patio furniture only for it to get ruined by an unexpected rainstorm or giant splash from the pool. That's why, this spring and summer, we're picking up outdoor furniture that's weatherproof. Yes, it does exist, and it's a game changer. From complete patio...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crocheting#Beginner#Japanese#Tiktok
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Best Furniture Sales to Shop This Week From Anthropologie, West Elm and More

If you're planning to finally tackle that home redesign you’ve been fantasizing about, then you’re in luck because there are plenty of spring sales on great furniture and decor to help turn your fantasy into reality. Top retailers like West Elm, Anthropologie, Wayfair and more are all offering major deals on furniture, and we've picked out the perfect furniture to spruce up your home for spring.
HOME & GARDEN
People

Deal Alert! These Top-Rated Sneakers That Nurses Swear by Are 50% Off at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding a pair of durable, comfortable sneakers is invaluable — especially if you're on your feet all day. So if you're been struggling with sore feet after a long day, it's worth reconsidering your shoe choice. Take the advice from thousands of Amazon shoppers who suggest the Stq Slip-On Sneakers — and they're currently on sale.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
People

This Is the 'Perfect Raincoat,' According to Amazon Shoppers, and It's $20 Off Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Psst, we're going to let you in on a little secret: Stylish rain gear that won't ruin your outfit does exist, and it's quietly on sale at Amazon right now. You can shop ankle rain boots and rain jackets in a variety of colors for less than $40 each. Some shades are already sold out in select sizes, so don't wait to get your wardrobe ready for the rainy days ahead — you can thank us later.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Has an Abundance of Spring Home Decor for Under $50 — Here's What to Shop

Bring out the pastel colors, floral prints, and Easter decorations — spring is upon us!. Anyone who likes to seasonally decorate knows how those costs can add up, but luckily, Amazon has affordable finds that are tasteful and stylish. Plus, they can be used year after year. And spoiler: Seasonal decor doesn't have to mean bunny prints and things that say "spring" surrounded by cartoon-like flowers!
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

We found can't-miss deals on outdoor furniture and accessories, starting at $12

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
purewow.com

The 14 Best Sofas for Small Spaces

You say tomato, I say tom-ah-to; You say tiny, I say…charming. But let’s not mince words: Your living space is, well, small—but regardless of how much square footage you have to work with, you still need a comfy spot to chill out with a glass of wine and binge-watch your favorite Netflix series. Good news: Our roundup of the best sofas for small spaces has everything from splurge-worthy leather numbers to wallet-friendly two-seaters—and (this is key) none of these picks will inhibit your ability to move freely around your living room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The Smart Tricks Home Stagers Use To Style a Space with No Closets

I live in Chicago, a place known for its old buildings. And unfortunately, many of these aging structures have a startling lack of storage space. When I was looking for an apartment, maximizing storage was something I always kept in mind. I either needed a closet, or a room big enough to accommodate things that could double as closet space. I eventually found a spot that had beautiful big closets throughout the apartment, but during my search, I also found few places that had expertly staged closet areas — without actual closets.
CHICAGO, IL
Sourcing Journal

Meet the New Brand Outfitting Pets and Owners in Sustainable Denim

Click here to read the full article. As pet adoption numbers soar, so does the market for apparel and accessories designed for consumers’ furry friends. The American Pets Products Association estimated that $109.6 billion would be spent on pets in the U.S. in 2021 alone. The market’s promising projections have triggered a crossover between the pet industry and some of today’s top-performing categories like the secondhand and denim markets. Last February, popular resale platform Poshmark jumped onboard, expanding its pre-owned offerings to include pet fashion. And just last year, Diesel launched not one, but two collections dedicated to apparel for small dogs. A...
PETS
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee unveils major change to work situation at GMA

Ginger Zee has been predominantly reporting from the field over recent months with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping her from her role in the Good Morning America studios. But the popular TV personality recently returned to the set and now she's got an update for fans. Taking to Instagram, Ginger shared...
WEATHER
womenfitness.net

Women’s Plus-Size Slub Crochet Bib Tunic

Just My Size women’s plus-size crochet bib tunic is a classic design with a floral crochet lace bib at center front and flowing shirring. With a split neckline, forward-shoulder dolman sleeves and a high/low hemline.
APPAREL
In Style

Bella Hadid Celebrated Her New Cover With Cake and Crocheted Underwear

Fresh off a Vogue cover — that discussed everything from mental health and plastic surgery — Bella Hadid has reason to celebrate. And, of course, she did it in her signature quirky style with a pair of crocheted underpants and a cake decorated with her new cover. She enjoyed the dessert and shared the look on Instagram, giving her followers a peek at her knit set and her huge hoop earrings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

427K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy