Alderson Quilt Guild celebrates 30th anniversary

ALDERSON (WVDN) – The Alderson Quilt Guild celebrated its 30th anniversary on Monday, Mar. 28 with a luncheon held at the Alderson Presbyterian Church.

The event was well attended with 20 members and two guests who enjoyed viewing pictures of previous quilts, blue ribbon winners as well as recently finished projects.

Tickets for the 2022 raffle quilt, Mountain Maze, are now on sale through members or the Lewisburg Visitors Center. The guild’s quilt show for National Quilt Month ended at the Visitors Center Wednesday, March 30; however, the raffle quilt will be on display for ticket sales on First Friday, April 1.

