ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alderson, WV

Alderson Quilt Guild celebrates 30th anniversary

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HxFyZ_0etAusiq00

ALDERSON (WVDN) – The Alderson Quilt Guild celebrated its 30th anniversary on Monday, Mar. 28 with a luncheon held at the Alderson Presbyterian Church.

The event was well attended with 20 members and two guests who enjoyed viewing pictures of previous quilts, blue ribbon winners as well as recently finished projects.

Tickets for the 2022 raffle quilt, Mountain Maze, are now on sale through members or the Lewisburg Visitors Center. The guild’s quilt show for National Quilt Month ended at the Visitors Center Wednesday, March 30; however, the raffle quilt will be on display for ticket sales on First Friday, April 1.

The post Alderson Quilt Guild celebrates 30th anniversary appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Kirby 30th anniversary concert stream will be free

This year, Kirby turns 30 years old, and Nintendo is celebrating with a special musical concert that’ll stream online for free. The Kirby 30th Anniversary Music Fest is happening on Aug. 11, 2022, at the Tokyo Garden Theater in Japan. Tickets are going up soon here, though the overwhelming majority of you reading this likely only want to watch the show online. Nintendo isn’t revealing what platforms will stream Kirby’s celebratory bash yet, but that information is coming soon.
VIDEO GAMES
New Jersey Stage

Music For All Seasons To Celebrate 30th Anniversary at GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Music For All Seasons (MFAS) will be celebrating its 30th anniversary, and honoring veterans with songs by Voices of Valor (VOV), on Sunday evening, March 27th at the GRAMMY Museum Experience™ Prudential Center as part of the New Jersey Devils Military Appreciation night sponsored by Prudential Financial. Voices of Valor musicians and veterans from the program will perform original songs written by veterans in its Voices of Valor program.
NEWARK, NJ
Portland Tribune

Mt. Hood Quilt Guild celebrates national holiday

Nonprofit group gathers for fun event, craft charitable quilts during weekend gathering. During an event dedicated to the shared passion for quilting, members of the Mt. Hood Quilt Guild marveled over a nearly 130-year-old sewing machine that has been treasured by four-generations of a Gresham family. Mother and daughter Virginia...
GRESHAM, OR
MONTCO.Today

Secret Cinema Kicks Off 30th Anniversary at Bryn Mawr Film Institute

Jay Schwartz views a film at the Secret Cinema Workshop/Warehouse.Image via Monica Herndon, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Jay Schwartz will once again showcase the highlights from his extensive Secret Cinema collection as part of its 30th anniversary season that is opening at Bryn Mawr Film Institute on Tuesday, writes Shaun Brady for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewisburg, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Alderson, WV
Lewisburg, WV
Society
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy