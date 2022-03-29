N Portland shooting sends one to hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A person went to the hospital after a shooting in North Portland late Monday night, according to authorities.
According to Portland police, officers responded to a call around 10:42 p.m. reporting a person had been shot on North Failing Street.Assault rifle, a flail, a costume mask, cash seized in McMinnville
When officers arrived, police said the victim was going to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. While at the scene, officials reportedly found a single-shell casing.
PPB said the suspect left the area before officers arrived.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 3