N Portland shooting sends one to hospital

By Hailey Dunn
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A person went to the hospital after a shooting in North Portland late Monday night, according to authorities.

According to Portland police, officers responded to a call around 10:42 p.m. reporting a person had been shot on North Failing Street.

When officers arrived, police said the victim was going to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. While at the scene, officials reportedly found a single-shell casing.

PPB said the suspect left the area before officers arrived.

