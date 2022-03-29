ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Best Knitted Polo Shirts Help You Embrace Your Inner Wiseguy

GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The best knitted polo shirts combine the most winning elements of two of the trustiest menswear staples already in your closet. The sweater, as you...

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
GQMagazine
GQMagazine

4K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

538K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Footwear News

La La Anthony Serves Up a Lesson in Runway Walking in Chanel Surf Top, Leggings & Sock Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony showcased her strut on the catwalk in sleek designer threads in a video shared on Instagram. “S N A T C H E D,” she wrote under the recording. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) In the short clip, Anthony donned a Chanel 2003 Sports CC Patch T-shirt. Taking inspiration from the surf world, the short-sleeve top protects the chest from the friction of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

Heading Back to the Office? These 20 Work-Ready Styles are Up to 87% Off at Nordstrom Rack

With the necessity of working at home, most of us spent the last two years expanding our loungewear and athleisure collection. But now that office life is right around the corner, it's time to fill our legging and sweatshirt-filled closet with back-to-work staples. So, if you've found yourself in need of a wardrobe refresh before you restart your daily commute, look no further than Nordstrom Rack's Work Wardrobe Sale.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Todd Snyder
Footwear News

Ashanti Is Edgy in Black and White See-Through Catsuit and Black Strappy Sandals on Instagram

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ashanti makes an edgy statement with her latest Instagram post. The “Foolish” singer shared a photoset on Instagram that showed the musician posing in a hallway while wearing a sleek look. Ashanti opted for a black and white Mugler catsuit that featured all of the sheer cutouts and intricate paneling that has become synonymous with the brand. The piece was long sleeve and came all the way down to her ankles. For accessories, Ashanti...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Rihanna Swaps Crop Tops And Catsuits For A Babydoll Dress And Trainers

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Rihanna’s maternity style has been all belly-baring crop tops and low-rise baggy jeans – until now. While out with boyfriend (possibly fiancé, judging...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

31 Sandals to Buy Before Summer Starts

Summer can't come soon enough. So while we anticipate warm rays and moments of relaxation, why not shop for the pair of sandals you'll want to live in all season long? Some favorites shoes from spring stepped off the runways in unexpected colors and awe-inspiring patterns—and we can expect the return of chunky flatforms, wide-strap sandals, and even sky-high platforms in an array of hues.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polo Shirts#Knit#Polos#Stat
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Suits Up in Pinstripes, Sinuous Sandals & an Unexpected Cutout Top

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gabrielle Union struts around in a sophisticated look for a fun Instagram post, where in the caption she referenced her Disney film “Cheaper by the Dozen,” of which she’s currently promoting on a press tour ahead of its March 18 release. The “Being Mary Jane” actress wore an oversized suit with an edgy top that showcased her affinity for mixing colors, patterns and textures. Union elevated the ensemble with a pair of brown sandals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
GQMagazine

Nicolas Cage Wears His Very Rare Holy Grail Rolex

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Nicolas Cage is constantly shrinking the distance between himself and the characters he plays in movies. He once told the New York Times that he was on a literal grail quest, almost exactly like his character in National Treasure. He is playing (an exaggerated version of) himself in the upcoming movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. On and off-screen Cage have another thing in common: They love Rolex watches. In 1992’s Honeymoon in Vegas, Cage seems so fond of the brand that he wears three Rolex watches at once (what appears to be a Submariner and Day-Date on one hand, and a Datejust on the other).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Travel + Leisure

These Celeb-loved Rain Boots Are Nearly 50% Off at Nordstrom Rack

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you live in a rainy climate or will be heading to a destination with unpredictable weather, a good pair of rain boots will save you quite a bit of trouble should you get caught in a downpour. When shopping, you'll want to look for a pair that's comfortable to walk in, easy to take on and off, and, of course, fully waterproof. Bonus points if the rain boots are also fashionable and don't make your feet sweat. Hunter has long been a favorite rain gear brand among shoppers and celebrities with its stylish and functional footwear, and it's easy to see why. Even Hollywood stars like Rihanna, Margot Robbie, and Reese Witherspoon have been spotted in the brand's boots over the years. And right now, select boots are on sale for up to 46 percent off at Nordstrom Rack, so there's no better time to shop (and prepare for April showers).
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Eiza Gonzalez Serves Up Sleek Suiting in Plunging Blazer & Triple-Strap Sandals at Burberry’s Fall 2022 Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. Eiza Gonzalez attended the Burberry show wearing a show-stopping suit. The Mexican actress and singer arrived in sharp style on Friday in London for the British brand’s fall 2022 womenswear presentation. Gonzalez donned a tailored burgundy and gray suit that fit the actress like a glove. The jacket was tapered and created the appearance of a corseted midsection. The pants were done in matching hues complete with short slits around the ankle — better to show off the shoes. The star’s black sandals featured three straps around the toe, midfoot and above the ankle. She accessorized...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

The Best Levi's Jeans for Spring on Amazon

If you've had an early start on spring cleaning, and have decided to retire your old jeans, it's time to upgrade to the best classic jeans around: Levi's. Amazon rarely disappoints us with their fashion selection and we found some great Levi's jeans on Amazon, just in time for a wardrobe refresh.
APPAREL
Real Simple

This Is 'the Perfect Casual Dress,' According to Amazon Shoppers—and It's Under $30

After spending months under multiple layers, one of the sweetest feelings about warmer weather is welcoming spring dresses back into your style rotation. But the early weeks of the season aren't quite the time to jump right to sleeveless pieces, because there's still a possibility of chilly mornings and brisk evenings. Amazon shoppers say this under-$30 three-quarter length sleeve dress is one to add to your closet for this in-between period. And there's a bonus: It has pockets.
SHOPPING
In Style

These Sydney Sweeney-Approved Sneakers Are So Comfy, I Walked 7 Miles in Them on First Wear

I finally started season two of Euphoria, and to everyone who begged me to catch up: Congrats, I now feel empty inside, too. Any show that produces this much teenage angst in a grown adult should come with a week of free therapy. Aside from a fascinating (albeit extremely dark) plot line, the only thing keeping me going is, of course, the fashion. Even off-screen, it's a gift to check in on what the members of the cast — who are pretty much all style icons — are wearing.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

I Tried On the Best Spring Dresses at Nordstrom—5 That Have Me Fully Obsessed

Welcome to The Great Try-On. With spring officially in full swing, it's time to ready your wardrobe, and we're here to provide a little shopping inspiration. We got to try on some of the best spring pieces from some of your favorite brands and documented it all from our at-home dressing rooms so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We hope that our photos and candid reviews will help you shop for spring wardrobe builders that you'll wear over and over this season and beyond.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Sparkles in Embellished Bow Heels at Mach & Mach’s Capsule Collection Launch Party at Nordstrom

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicky Hilton made a sparkling arrival last night in New York at Nordstrom’s flagship store to celebrate Mach & Mach’s designer sister duo Nina and Gvantsa Macharashvili’s exclusive collection at Nordstrom. Hilton attended the event in a black maxi dress with a sweetheart neckline. The star stood before a floral pink background in a long-sleeved ensemble, looking comfortable yet put together. The theme for Hilton this night was black and silver; the starlet...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Refinery29

Clear The Rack, Nordstrom Rack’s Best-Kept Secret Sale, Is Here

In a sea of predictable Prime Days, Cyber Mondays, and Memorial Days, a few genuinely exciting events stand out for savvy sale-hunters — and one of those hallowed markdowns is Nordstrom Rack’s Clear The Rack sale, where the off-price retailers chops an extra 25% off their already deeply discounted clearance section. Like Nordstrom Rack itself, the event is full of surprises; cropping up periodically with little advance notice and teeming with buyable bargains from beloved in-house brands like BP. and Z by Zella, respected standbys like Ugg, Allsaints, and Hobo, and a slew of designer brands that prefer that their discounted duds keep a low profile. Ahead, we’re answering all your burning questions about the three-day sale (which ends on March 27) and rounding up the need-to-cart goods to consider.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy